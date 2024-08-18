Falcons' Raheem Morris Strikes Right Tone on Younghoe Koo' Rough Afternoon
Things came a bit full circle Saturday for Atlanta Falcons fans who possess long memories about the organization's kicker history.
In an effort to save some salary cap space heading into 2019, the Falcons moved on from veteran kicker Matt Bryant and signed Giorgio Tavecchio. The prior season, Tavecchio made all 13 of his attempts, including 2 from 50 yards or further, in three appearances in place of an injured Bryant.
As the saying goes, you get what you pay for. Tavecchio struggled, going 4-for-9 in the 2019 preseason. The Falcons released Tavecchio on the final roster cutdown day and brought Bryant back off the couch.
However, the Falcons did get one thing right. Bryant, who was 44 years old at the time, was done. He made only 9 of 14 field goals in the first half of the 2019 season until the Falcons made another kicker change.
That was when the organization signed Younghoe Koo.
Since then, Koo has made nearly 90% of his field goal attempts and been a weapon with onside kick attempts. In 2020, Koo earned a Pro Bowl nomination with a league-leading 37 field-goals made.
Koo, though, didn't resemble that kicker Saturday against the Baltimore Ravens. He failed to connect on three of his five attempts, missing from 40, 45 and 49 yards.
Koo had never previously missed three field goals in any game for the Falcons.
But as much as Koo's Week 2 preseason performance recalled Tavecchio's ghost, it's not the same situation. Unlike Tavecchio in 2019, Koo is an established NFL kicker. One bad afternoon in an exhibition shouldn't sway head coach Raheem Morris' view of him.
"He didn’t have a great day. I’ve got so much confidence in Younghoe that he’s going to go back to the lab and get it right, fix it, and do the things he needs to do to get ready," said Morris. "He wants them all back, but he’s mentally tough. He’s sharp.
"He’ll bounce back this week and be ready to go.”
In other words, this isn't Tavecchio. Koo's never made less than 86.5% of his field goals in any of his five seasons in Atlanta.
Unlike five years ago, the Falcons don't have a kicker problem. Morris was correct to strike down any idea to the contrary.