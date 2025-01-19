A Flag Carrier at Eagles-Rams Brought Viral A.J. Brown Book Onto Field With Him
Believe it or not, it has been just a week since NFL cameras caught Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown reading motivational book "Inner Excellence" on the sidelines vs. the Green Bay Packers.
Almost immediately, the memeable moment became a new piece of Eagles' lore, as fans loudly and proudly bolstered the book's sales on Amazon and local media joined in on the fun. Brown, who dismissed any talk of frustration and clarified the book helps him stay grounded during games, even recently met with author Jim Murphy, with whom he might work in the future.
So on Sunday, "Inner Excellence" factored into Philly fans’ pre-game celebrations just as much as you'd expect. Yes, it made some appearances at tailgates, but perhaps most hilariously, one flag-carrying fan brought it down onto the field with him.
The ultimate show of respect.
Check that out below:
"Just having a clear mind, clear heart," Brown told ESPN's Sal Paolantonio in an interview, expounding upon the ways the book has helped him. "I found peace in the midst of chaos. ... Because this game is violent. You need everything. And so I'm just trying to slow my brain down."
Murphy is in attendance at Sunday's game, and Brown definitely has the book with him. So if the Birds pull out the win, this could be the crossover event of the season.