Philadelphia News Anchors Start Monday Broadcast With Hilarious A.J. Brown Book Bit
The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Green Bay Packers 22–10 in the NFL's wild-card round on Sunday, but the viral clip of A.J. Brown reading a book during the game will be the most talked-about moment of the night.
Cameras caught Brown perusing the book Inner Excellence by author Jim Murphy as he sat on the sidelines on Sunday, and the internet immediately had a field day. Fans started by speculating that the wideout was reading in a show of frustration over his utilization in the game (harkening back to the "beef" with quarterback Jalen Hurts earlier this season), but Brown later clarified that he was just keeping himself grounded.
“It gives me a sense of peace,” Brown explained of his reading. “That’s a book that I read every single game. My teammates call it the recipe. That’s the first time you got me on camera but it’s not the first game. It’s got a lot of points in there, a lot of mental parts. For me, this game is mental.”
So on Monday, Good Day Philadelphia anchors Alex Holley and Mike Jerrick opened their broadcast with a little bit inspired by Brown's endorsement of the book—and it's really as excellent as you'd hope.
Take a look at that below:
Thank god Holley and Jerrick were able to get their hands on a copy. Indeed, Inner Excellence is now a No. 1 bestseller on Amazon. Crazy what an A.J. Brown endorsement can do for your bottom line.