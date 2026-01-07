Fox’s Greg Olsen the Latest Broadcaster to Express Interest in NFL Front Office Work
There has been a long string of former NFL players taking their talents to the broadcast booth, with a fair share also expressing interest in working for a franchise in a front office role.
There’s former Fox NFL analyst John Lynch, who now helps run the 49ers' front office as president of football operations and general manager. More recently, there’s Tom Brady, also of Fox, working as a minority owner for the Raiders.
Meanwhile, during this coaching cycle, the Falcons have expressed interest in having former star franchise quarterback Matt Ryan step into a prominent front office role as the franchise reshapes its football operations and coaching staff. Ryan currently works in studio for CBS. Elsewhere, ESPN's Troy Aikman is assisting the Dolphins in their search for a new general manager.
Could Fox NFL analyst Greg Olsen be next? He spoke with ESPN's Peter Schrager on The Schrager Hour and didn't shy away from the possibility of working in football operations.
“There’s no question in my mind that I could do it,” Olsen said when speaking of a front office job in the future. “My perspective on all of this is, I don’t necessarily think playing career and ability to do the job necessarily go hand in hand. ... There are so many elements right now that go into managing and running an NFL front office or locker room or team. There’s no question in my mind that I could do it and I think I could do it well.”
No NFL team has come calling yet, but Olsen’s football aptitude on the field was present throughout his playing career, and his excellence as a color analyst is apparent. He eats, sleeps, and breathes football, and it will be interesting to see whether any teams view Olsen as a key piece to running their franchise in the future.