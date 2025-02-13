Fox Sports Analyst Says Andy Reid Should Step Down As Chiefs Head Coach
With the Kansas City Chiefs losing Super Bowl LIX to the Philadelphia Eagles in dramatic fashion on Sunday night, a high-level question remains: What happened?!
The easy answer is that the Eagles' defensive line got pressure with four, knocking star quarterback Patrick off his mark—sacking him six times and hitting him 11.
But could head coach Andy Reid be problem? And is it time for him to step down? Fox Sports's Rob Parker says it may be time for the 66-year-old to call it quits.
"Andy Reid should step down as head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs," the pundit proclaimed on Fox Sports Radio's The Odd Couple show. "Where were the adjustments? Where was the game plan? I'm not a football coach. Guys who are football coaches questioned the game plan. No running game to start, at all, and then you get behind, you gotta pass. This is what he did in Philadelphia all the time. Pass happy. Always throwing the ball. They got tired of that in Philadelphia."
"This fall off the cliff is two years in the making," he continued. "Last year they won the Super Bowl so it kinda covered up how bad things were. Remember with the receivers, and the struggles, and Patrick Mahomes... Andy Reid is supposed to be an offensive genius. Why is Patrick Mahomes struggling so much? It's been a nice run. The last two years have been disappointing regular seasons. Yes, they went to the Super Bowl both those times... and this year they got embarrassed."
Keep in mind, this is the same Rob Parker who said in 2012 that Tom Brady wouldn't reach another Super Bowl—before he won four more—and that he also wouldn't vote Brady into the Hall of Fame. So let's take this with a grain of salt.
At any rate, the Chiefs went 17-3 this season, Reid is among the winningest head coaches in NFL history, and he's also been the point person in developing the best quarterback the league has seen since Brady.
The loss on Sunday was bad, but I wouldn't count on Reid going anywhere.