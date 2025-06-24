George Kittle Knows Exactly When He'll Acknowledge It's Time to Retire From NFL
San Francisco 49ers All-Pro tight end George Kittle isn't hanging it up any time soon—he just signed a four-year extension with the 49ers after all—but he has a good feeling about how he'll know when it's time to retire from the NFL
During an appearance on Bussin' With the Boys, Kittle initially said that he would know it's time to retire once he's no longer having fun playing football. He then added that when his wife tells him he doesn't look like he's playing good anymore, it will be time to call it a career.
“Literally until I don’t have fun anymore," Kittle said. "or until [my wife] Claire looks at me and goes 'you kinda look like shit out there, you should retire'. I don’t know, I think if I get to 35 and it hurts to put pants on in the morning, I think I’ll be like 'this ain’t too much fun anymore.'”
Fortunately for the 49ers, Kittle does not appear anywhere close to his retirement. Kittle says he "feels great" right now, and noted that the one benefit of missing the postseason was having an extra month off to rest and recover. He also said he spends up to $250,000 a year on his body, taking a variety of measures including doing an annual brain scan, using stem cell therapy, and red light therapy to stay healthy.
Kittle will turn 32 years old during the 2025 season, and just re-signed with the 49ers on a deal that makes him the highest-paid tight end in NFL history. Though the 49ers as a whole had a down year in 2024, Kittle continued to play at a high level as he recorded his fourth 1,000-yard season and made his sixth Pro Bowl. Barring any major injuries, Kittle should remain a force in the 49ers offense in the years to come.