George Kittle Had the Perfect Response to NFLPA's Smelling Salts Clarification
The NFLPA issued what players likely saw as an important statement on Wednesday night, clarifying what was originally viewed as a ban on the use of smelling salts in the NFL.
After 49ers star tight end George Kittle stormed the set of NFL Network's Inside Training Camp Live to announce that the league had banned the popular ammonia capsules—sending players in a tizzy—the PA cleared up that while teams are restricted from distributing smelling salts, the new policy does not prohibit players from using them.
Kittle, as he often does, conjured up the perfect response—posting the following .gif in reply to ESPN's Adam Schefter, who helped amplify the news on X (formerly Twitter):
No words needed.
Kittle, 31, is entering his eighth NFL season and is looking to eclipse the 1,000-yard receiving mark for a third-straight campaign. With the refined policy, he’ll still have a fighting chance—so long as he brings his own salts.