George Kittle Had Surprising Take on Travis Kelce Getting Into Shape This Offseason
After a disappointing Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Travis Kelce vowed to be better for the Kansas City Chiefs this season. Though Kelce briefly contemplated retirement, he soon decided he would return to the Chiefs for another season, and wanted to improve off last year's performance as a leader and player.
During the 2024 season, Kelce logged 823 receiving yards and three touchdowns, his lowest marks since his rookie season, when he barely saw time on the field. In the AFC championship game and Super Bowl, Kelce recorded just 58 total yards and two touchdowns.
In response to this performance, Kelce has been working hard this offseason and turned heads by noticeably losing some weight. While Kelce dispelled reports that he lost 25 pounds, he did acknowledge he is down some weight from last year.
49ers tight end George Kittle, who is teaming up with Kelce to host Tight End University, doesn't think Kelce necessarily needs to lose weight to play better.
"I'm pretty sure one of the Super Bowls they won, I saw him the previous offseason and he was like 280 pounds," Kittle said on ESPN. "I think he was first-team All-Pro and won a Super Bowl, so he's going to be ready for the season regardless of what it is. He does look great right now."
Kelce has certainly managed to be a high-level player at various points of his career. Though 2024 wasn't his best season, he still finished as the Chiefs' leading receiver and helped them reach the Super Bowl.
Kelce will go down as one of the greatest tight ends ever thanks in part to his impressive longevity. From recording seven straight 1,000-yard seasons, making five Super Bowls, and consistently being a top threat for the Chiefs, Kelce has regularly been a force on the football field, even if he isn't in his best shape.