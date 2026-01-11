George Kittle’s Brutal Injury vs. Eagles Had Fans Feeling Heartbroken for 49ers' Star
George Kittle exited the 49ers’ wild-card round game against the Eagles on Sunday with an Achilles injury, and fans are fearing the worst.
As Kittle was carted off, even the fans in Philadelphia saluted him. The two-time All-Pro tight end was injured while making a six-yard gain on a reception during the second quarter. His right Achilles appeared to pop while he made a cut during the play.
He was down for a few minutes before being carted off the field.
Fans and pundits across the NFL were really upset by the development and took to social media to share their feelings.
Former teammate Deebo Samuel joined the chorus of people upset by the development.
It appears Kittle might already be on his way to drowning his sorrows:
Kittle battled injuries this season and only played in 11 games. Despite missing time, he had 57 receptions for 628 yards and seven touchdowns. He entered 2025 coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons. He suffered a hamstring injury in Week 1 against the Seahawks and didn’t return until Week 7.
With Kittle out, San Francisco will have to lean heavily on Christian McCaffrey, Jauan Kennings, and Demarcus Robinson in the passing game. Jake Tonges is the next tight end up for the Niners. Quarterback Brock Purdy will need to spread the wealth to his other weapons to beat the Eagles.