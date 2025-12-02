Giants’ Abdul Carter Had Heated Postgame Moment When Asked About Second Benching
Giants rookie linebacker Abdul Carter was once again punished by the team Monday night as he was benched for the opening drive against the Patriots. It's the second time in three weeks that interim coach Mike Kafka has had the No. 3 pick in last April's draft sit out to start the game and afterwards it didn't seem like Carter wanted to say much about what led to his coach's decision.
The former Penn State star, who has 1.5 sacks on the year, was clearly annoyed with reporters who pressed him for information on his benching.
"S--- happens," he said, via SNY.
When another reporter followed up with a simple question asking what in fact happened, Carter reiterated his initial response.
"I ain't going to get into detail, s--- happens," he said.
Carter got even more frustrated when another reporter asked, "Why Abdul?"
"You asked me the same question, I just answered," he said.
Here's that postgame moment:
He later added, via the New York Post, "I have to be better. I have to take pride in what I do, be where I have to be at. Simple as that."
Carter's first benching came two weeks ago against the Packers when he reportedly was late for a team meeting because he overslept. Carter denied that, saying he was late because he was getting treatment.
One of Carter's veteran teammates, Dexter Lawrence, had some blunt advice for him after Monday night's game.
“Just grow up, really,” said Lawrence, who serves as one of the team captains. “I think he loves football and he takes it serious. His approach to the game is really good. Just young stuff that can’t happen.”
Whatever is happening with Carter off the field is clearly becoming a problem for the Giants, who fell to 2-11 with the 33-15 loss to the Patriots. The team has four games left in its lost season and it will be interesting to see if he does learn from his mistakes and doesn't do anything else that would lead to a third benching.
The Giants, who have lost seven straight games, will host the Commanders this Sunday.