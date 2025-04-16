Giants GM Gives Update on Draft Plan After Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston Signings
The New York Giants were originally projected to select a quarterback with the No. 3 pick in the NFL draft next week, but the team has since signed both Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston to contracts making fans wonder if they have another plan in mind. And, it sounds like they do.
Giants general manager Joe Schoen spoke to media on Wednesday and expressed how the signings of the two quarterbacks have made the team shift their focus to drafting other positions.
"With the signing of those two players, we put ourselves in a position where I don't think that's mandatory," Schoen said, via Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. "We're happy with the makeup of the room right now."
This statement from Schoen is making it more likely that the Giants will draft Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter at No. 3. Carter most recently met with head coach Brian Daboll and the team.
It's been speculated for a while that the Giants wouldn't draft a quarterback this year, especially once the contract details for Wilson and Winston came out—the incentives in their respective contracts are tied to both playing time and performance. It didn't seem likely that the Giants would add another quarterback to the mix with incentives like that.
However, Schoen's comments come at a strange time since it was just reported on Tuesday that the Giants would be hosting private workouts for both Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough and Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe. They're also having an additional private workout with Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who was tied to the Giants for a while this offseason. It seems odd that the Giants would still be working out multiple quarterbacks if their plan is to not draft one.
We'll see what the Giants end up doing next Thursday, April 24 when the draft begins.