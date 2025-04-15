Giants Plan Private Workouts With Two New Quarterbacks Catching Buzz Before NFL Draft
The New York Giants might have signed both Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston this offseason, but they are doing their due diligence on quarterback prospects leading up to the NFL draft.
The Giants are holding private workouts with Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough and Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe this week before the draft, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. These are in addition to the team's private workout with Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders on Thursday.
Wilson and Winston certainly aren't long-term answers at the quarterback position, but the Giants seemed to be straying away from taking a quarterback in this year's draft after signing both of the veteran passers. Additionally, Giants general manager Joe Schoen recently said that they are not going to "force" picking a quarterback.
The Giants still might not take a quarterback in this year's draft, but they are at least checking out multiple top prospects again ahead of that decision. Both Shough and Milroe have seen increased buzz in the weeks leading up to the draft, and are two of the more intriguing prospects in this year's class.
Shough particularly has gained steam, and The Athletic's Dianna Russini stated he could even go in the first round. Russini added that one head coach called Shough the best quarterback in this year's class, even above Cam Ward, who is expected to be the No. 1 pick.
Though Milroe showed some inconsistency during his two seasons at Alabama, he is a high-upside prospect with great potential as a passer and rusher. He is not necessarily viewed as a first-round pick, but his stock does seem to be trending up after he accepted an invite to attend the NFL draft in person, which typically goes to players expected to be taken in Round 1.
This year's draft might not feature the best quarterback class, but the Giants clearly have several signal-callers they are interested in—and could perhaps even take next week.