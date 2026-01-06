SI

John Harbaugh Expected to Emerge As Favorite for Giants Opening

According to a report from ESPN, Harbaugh is expected to emerge quickly in the Giants' search.

The Ravens parted ways with head coach John Harbaugh on Tuesday after 18 seasons.

Harbaugh and the Ravens went 8–9 in 2025 and narrowly missed out on the playoffs after losing to the Steelers in Week 18. After lengthy meetings with the front office over the last couple days, the decision was made for both sides to move on.

Harbaugh, who is a proven winner and Super Bowl champion head coach, has emerged as the top candidate on the market and is not expected to be looking for work for too long.

In fact, Harbaugh is expected to quickly emerge as the favorite in the Giants' search for a new head coach, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Schefter noted that as expected, there will be plenty of interest in Harbaugh.

Harbaugh went 180–113 in the regular season in Baltimore, which included a 13–11 postseason record and a Super Bowl XLVII title across his 18 years at the helm.

