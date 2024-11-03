Best Plan for Giants QB Situation Moving Forward
With each passing week, it’s apparent the New York Giants will be looking for a new quarterback next year.
The question is, which direction makes the most sense? If the Giants want the best bang for their buck, general manager Joe Schoen should consider either Cam Ward of Miami or Shedeur Sanders of Colorado.
Ward or Sanders would likely bring the same excitement as Jayden Daniels, who the Giants missed out on last season. Despite being enamored with Daniels, the Giants did not trade up. They stood pat and selected wide receiver Malik Nabers.
"The right decision would be to allow Daboll to hand-pick a quarterback. The organization displayed tremendous interest in some premier rookie quarterbacks in 2024, including Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye, but was unable to move up the draft board to nab them," notes PFF’s Bradley Locker.
"A year later, it feels like Big Blue needs to select a signal-caller with either its first or second pick. The latter might make more sense if the Giants don’t pick inside the top five."
Ward and Sanders are both competing for the Heisman Trophy Award, which will be awarded in December. Daniels was the winner last season. Should either Ward or Sanders win the award, it would certainly create a lot of energy and excitement if they also happen to become New York Giants.
Ward has led the University of Miami to an 8-0 record so far this season. He threw for over 300 yards in each of his first seven games. Sanders has led the Colorado Buffaloes to a 6-2 record, making them bowl-eligible for only the third time since 2007.
As for Jones, the Giants will likely cut him as he’ll have no more guaranteed money owed to him. While some might believe that the Giants should explore a trade for Jones, Locker isn’t one of them, and his reasoning makes sense.
"It is going to be difficult to trade Jones due to his sizable contract. According to spotrac.com. Jones is scheduled to earn a base salary of $30 million next season. He might just be a salary cap casualty and have his contract terminated in the offseason,” Locker wrote.
The question becomes, if the Giants do want to transition to a rookie, what do they do for a bridge quarterback who can play until the rookie is ready? New York will likely look to sign a veteran, be it Drew Lock, who is currently on the team, or Tommy DeVito, who is set to be an exclusive rights free agent since both have familiarity with the system already in place and could help expedite a rookie’s transition to the offense.