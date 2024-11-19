New York Giants Open Week 12 as Home Underdogs vs Tampa Bay
After a brief hiatus from their traditional underdog status,, the New York Giants are returning to their regular season schedule by starting a new streak of contests with that designation at MetLife Stadium in Week 12.
Two weeks ago, the Giants finally snapped their 24-game streak of being the underdogs when they faced the Carolina Panthers in Munich as a 5.5-point favorite. The Giants lost an overtime heartbreaker, 20-17, falling to 2-8.
Now reemerging from their bye week and being back home in the confines of East Rutherford, New Jersey, it is back to the familiar position as they welcome the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-6) as a 5.5-point underdog according to FanDuel’s opening odds.
The line for this matchup opened the week at a 4-point difference. Still, the disparity has likely grown since the Giants have decided to bench starting quarterback Daniel Jones and replace him with Tommy DeVito for the remainder of the season.
Even with the change at the helm, the oddsmakers don’t believe it will help the Giants better compete and potentially upset the Buccaneers, who are eyeing a playoff run down the stretch with one of the easiest remaining schedules in the NFL.
Tampa Bay opened their campaign with a 4-2 record that featured four games of at least 30 points scored, but things have since cooled off for the team, and they’ve lost four straight, with three coming against playoff opponents from last year.
Still, they’ve kept it close by losing the last three of those contests by less than a touchdown and will be seeking a get-right victory over a Giants squad that has been abysmal on their home turf.
With their last loss at home to the Commanders in Week 9, the Giants are 0-5, averaging a league-worst 10.6 points and 259.4 total yards of production at home while allowing 24.0 points and 321.2 yards to their opponents.
They’ve tallied just four touchdowns at MetLife Stadium in five games, all coming in their recent meetings with Cincinnati and Washington.
For the season, that puts New York at just 53 combined points at home while being outscored by the visitors by a margin of 67 in the same span. They currently rank dead last in the league with 15.6 points per game overall and will be facing a Buccaneers team that is netting 27.6 points per game, including 25.0 away from their home stadium.
Tampa Bay comes into the matchup with one of the most productive offenses in the league, ranked 5th and 8th in total points and yards, respectively. Their biggest strength in the two phases is the passing attack, which has been powered by the superb play of quarterback Baker Mayfield. Mayfield has thrown 2,505 yards and 24 touchdowns for 250.5 passing yards per game, which ranks ninth in his position.
The Buccaneers huddle has been dealing with injuries at the wide receiver position, including losing Chris Godwin to an ankle injury a month ago and All-Pro Mike Evans, who has been dealing with a hamstring issue over their bye week.
Even with them on the sidelines, the Buccaneers have a bevy of other players who can make a difference, including former Giants pass catcher Sterling Shepard, who has found a new home with the franchise.
Along with their top-10 unit in passing metrics, the Buccaneers boast a dual-player rushing effort with rookie Bucky Irving, who leads the team with 492 yards and four touchdowns, and Rachaad White. They rank 10th in the NFL in rushing yards, which accumulated at an average of 125.3 per game, and fifth in average yards per carry at 5.0.
It could be a fruitful afternoon for the two ball carriers against a Giants defense that has struggled tremendously at stopping then run. They’ve given up 100+ yards in four straight contests and are coming off a 153-yard effort by Panthers’ lead rusher Chuba Hubbard in Week 10.
Conversely, the matchup with Tampa Bay could be a friendly one for the incoming gunslinger in DeVito in his first action since last season. Their opponent’s defense sits at the bottom of the league in total production because they are 30th in first downs allowed and 22nd or worse in the major passing metrics.
The spread is tricky even for the Buccaneers, who have only covered it three times all season and once on the road in Week 6, a 51-27 rout of the New Orleans Saints. The over/under total points for the matchup in New York is 41.5, with Tampa Bay covering that in eight of their games while the Giants have covered it in just three games.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.