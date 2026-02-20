NY Giants TE Thomas Fidone II: The Good, the Great, and the Ugly

The New York Giants have offseason decisions to make, and tight end is a key position to evaluate. Daniel Bellinger and Chris Manhertz are both unrestricted free agents, and it's uncertain if they factor into the team's future.

This uncertainty may stem from Thomas Fidone II, a 2025 late-round pick, showing potential as a strong partner for Theo Johnson.

During his rookie season, it was hard for him to find snaps on offense with so many tight ends in front of him. However, he proved he could be a legitimate special-teams factor.

If the Giants decide not to bring back Daniel Bellinger, it could open up the potential for him to become the number two tight end for this team.

To better understand what he brings to the table, we review his preseason film, examining the good, the great, and the ugly of Thomas Fidone II.

The Good: Length and Athleticism

The Good of #NYGiants rookie tight end Thomas Fidone is his length and athleticism which this one play in the preseason against the Patriots encapsulates. pic.twitter.com/YQjANJgNCZ — Coach Gene Clemons (@geneclemons) February 19, 2026

Fidone stands nearly 6'7" and 255 pounds, looking lean with notable athleticism. It's impressive he's here post-multiple knee surgeries in college.

His long legs give him deceptive speed, allowing him to cover ground quickly and make sharp breaks to separate from defenders. His arm length helps him win contested catches, box out safeties, and outrun linebackers.

During the preseason, he displayed these skills, especially against Buffalo and New England, where he scored. These performances gave the Giants a glimpse of his potential.

The Great: Natural Hands Catching

The Great of #NYGiants rookie tight end Thomas Fidone is his ability to catch the ball. When he was targeted in the preseason it was a catch automatic. pic.twitter.com/Bk7GFC6AtU — Coach Gene Clemons (@geneclemons) February 19, 2026

Fidone's hands are a clear strength. He uses his arms and hands to extend his wide catch radius and consistently secures the ball, even in traffic.

He has enough length to keep the ball away from defenders when he catches it and enough trust in his hands that he doesn't worry about dropping it.

Contrary to Theo Johnson, who, it seems at times, is fighting the ball, Fidone shows a level of acceptance when the ball comes to him, such that it naturally lands in his hands.

During the preseason, Fidone had several impressive catches, even when defenders were around him, or he had to go up top to pluck a high ball.

He showed the ability to move laterally and catch the ball to his side, even when it was going away from him. All of these skills transfer easily into regular play.

The Ugly: Run Blocking in the Box

The Ugly of #NYGiants rookie tight end Thomas Fidone is his blocking, especially in the box. He is willing but needs refinement. pic.twitter.com/SyWtaqviBw — Coach Gene Clemons (@geneclemons) February 19, 2026

Fidone is an aggressive run blocker, but his technique and ability to sustain blocks need improvement.

When the ball is going away from him, he could take better angles to the second level to cut off defenders. When he does engage with defenders (especially at the first level), he needs the strength and power to move them and stay attached so they can't shrug him off and go towards the tackle.

When he is on the perimeter, Fidone can use his size to cover smaller defensive backs, making it easier for him than blocking inside.

However, in the box and in the trenches, he faces a tougher challenge and can get outmanned or out-muscled by stronger or bigger defenders, showing a clear difference in his effectiveness blocking on the edge versus inside.

Coach's Corner

Standing at nearly 6'7", his length is a positive as a pass receiver. However, his slender frame could carry more weight.

This offseason, Fidone needs to spend time in the weight room to get bigger and stronger, especially in his lower half.

This would help him become a better blocker and give him more opportunities on the field, especially in play-action.

It's not that he's not willing; it's just that he has to get more physical. That comes with strength and power only gained in the weight room. Even if the mindset is aggressive, the body has to execute what the mind wants.