2017 Re-draft Has NY Giants Going on the Defense in Round 1
The New York Giants made a somewhat surprising selection in the 2017 NFL Draft by selecting tight end Evan Engram out of Ole Miss, but in PFF's latest re-draft, they have Big Blue addressing the defensive side of the ball instead.
Engram was initially projected as a late second- or early third-round pick, but he raised his stock at the NFL combine, running a 4.42 40-yard dash. He had a rocky tenure in East Rutherford and left in free agency after playing out his rookie contract, including the fifth-year option.
He currently ranks 16th in receptions in franchise history with 262 and 23rd in yards with 2,828. Engram also made the Pro Bowl in 2020. However, he recorded 63 receptions for 654 yards and one touchdown, while also posting a career-high 11 drops.
In his five seasons with the Giants, Engram showed potential and displayed freakish athleticism, but was never consistently reliable. Drops were his major issue as he piled up 27 career drops. He signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2022 and joined the Broncos this offseason.
Milano is entering his ninth season in the league, all with the Buffalo Bills. He was drafted in the fifth round of the 2017 draft, but outplayed his draft slot.
The soon-to-be 31-year-old has racked up 504 combined tackles, 59 tackles for losses, 10.5 sacks, 39 pass deflections, and 10 interceptions in 94 games. He has also been selected for two Pro Bowls in his career.
In 2022, his best season, Milano earned a first-team All-Pro honor and was the fifth-most valuable linebacker, according to PFF’s Wins Above Replacement metric.
The linebacker has been plagued by injuries the past two seasons. Milano missed 12 games in 2023 and suffered a season-ending injury last season after appearing in 4 games. But when he is healthy, he is the key to the Bills' defensive success.
How Milano would have fit into the 2017 defense
The Giants had one of the best defenses in the 2016 season, ranking in the top 10 of the league in almost every defensive category. However, it took a massive step back in 2017.
The Giants finished second-to-last in total yards allowed and passing yards allowed, last in passing touchdowns allowed, and 27th in rushing yards allowed. Even worse, the pass rush, which was a staple of the 2017 team's success, finished with 27 sacks and ranked in the bottom 5 of the league.
At the time, the Giants employed a 4-3 defensive scheme, which necessitated three linebackers who could contribute in both the passing and running games.
Milano might not have been an instant upgrade as he struggled in his rookie season, earning a 60.3 overall PFF grade, but he would fare much better in his second season, finishing with a 76.1 overall grade. He would have been an X-factor for a struggling defense that was still full of talent.
