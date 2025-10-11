3 Biggest Plays That Elevated NY Giants to Win Over Eagles
The New York Giants restored faith in this season with a triumphant 34-17 Thursday night victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.
There were so many great plays and standout performances in a win that nobody believed the Giants would get, that it was difficult to find three pivotal plays and not just highlights of the game.
So we dug deep for these plays, and have picked these three as the ones that made the biggest difference in the win over the Eagles
Jaxson Dart Does His Lamar Jackson Impression
Over his first couple of starts, Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart has proven that he can be elusive in the pocket, and when he decides to pull the ball down and run, he can be really explosive.
On the Giants' opening drive, he once again flashed this ability. One of the biggest issues with the Giants' offense over the Daboll era has been its inability to get the ball in the end zone.
Too many times, the team settled for field goals because they did not get into the end zone. It was the opening drive, third and eight from the Eagles' 20-yard line, and the team was staring at a field goal attempt.
That’s when Dart dropped back to throw. He escaped up the middle, faked out first-team All-Pro linebacker Zack Baun, and galloped into the end zone to give the team an opening drive touchdown for the third straight week.
Instead of being tied 3-3 with Philadelphia, they kept the pressure on, took the lead, and stole the momentum.
Dart to Wan'Dale: Touchdown!
The Giants' receiving corps dealt with disrespect and ridicule after the Saints game. Not having Malik Nabers and Darius Slayton ahead of the Eagles game, public confidence in the receivers was even lower.
The receivers, though, helped change the narrative by doing the things expected of them. On the first drive, Lil’Jordan Humphrey, who was elevated off the practice squad for this game, hauled in a deep pass to get the team into scoring position that turned into the Dart touchdown run.
On the second drive, it was the Wan'Dale Robinson show. It started with a 26-yard pass on the left side from Dart that put the ball on the 36-yard line. After a 1-yard run by Cam Skattebo, Dart dropped back looking to throw, felt the protection collapsing, so he began moving around to buy time.
He moved left and then back right and threw it short to Robinson on the right sidelines. He shook off a tackler, tight-roped the sideline, picked up a great downfield block by Humphrey, and plunged into the endzone for the second touchdown of the day.
Cor'Dale Flott Closes the Door on an Eagles Comeback
Early in the fourth quarter, with the Giants up 27-17, the Eagles were driving and were literally on the front porch of the end zone against a Giants secondary that had been heavily scrutinized this season for their play, especially when it came to defending deep passes.
Cornerback Paulson Adebo was called for a pass interference on a deep attempt to DeVonta Smith, which helped move the ball down the field.
There was another questionable no-call in the end zone involving A.J. Brown. On 2nd-and-15, Hurts dropped back to throw a quick out, but instead of throwing to Brown or Smith, he threw it to Dotson on the left side.
That's when fourth-year veteran corner Cor'Dale Flott stepped in front of the pass and returned it 68 yards to the Philadelphia 23-yard line.
It not only ended the drive and kept points off the board, but it also killed any momentum the Eagles were building and put the team in a position to go up by three scores with a touchdown. That is exactly what the Giants did three plays later on a 1-yard Skattebo run.
