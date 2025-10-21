3 Factors That Cost Giants a Week 7 Victory
It was looking good for the New York Giants in their Week 7 matchup against the Denver Broncos, until it all came crashing down in the fourth quarter.
The Giants were leading 19-0 headed into the final 15 minutes of regulation. However, the Broncos would go on to score 33 points en route to a 33-32 victory.
Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart had his best performance of the season in terms of yards (283) and passing touchdowns (3). Despite the success at times for Dart, a critical interception late in the game played a role in the Broncos comeback.
The loss can’t be blamed on Dart. The defense surrendering 33 points in the fourth quarter put the Giants in bad company, as no team previously in NFL history had scored 33 or more points in the fourth quarter after being shutout in the first three quarters.
A lot went into the Giants Week 7 loss, below are three statistics that played a role.
Missed Kicks
Jude McAtamney didn’t allow 33 points in the fourth quarter. However, his two missed PATs were detrimental to the Giants on Sunday.
McAtamney’s missed PATs came in the second quarter following a 13-yard touchdown pass from Dart to running back Cam Skattebo. The second came in the fourth quarter after Dart’s 1-yard score gave the Giants a 32-30 lead with 31 seconds to play.
The Broncos, now only down two, would march down the field and kick a game-winning field goal on the final possession of the game.
After going 3-for-3 on PAT attempts in Weeks 4 and 5, McAtamney has now gone 6-for-9 Weeks 6 and 7.
If McAtamney had converted both of his PAT attempts, the Broncos would have had to try to score a touchdown in a short amount of time.
Bo Nix torches Giants defense in Q4
Broncos quarterback Bo Nix finished the day 27-of-50 for 279 yards and two touchdowns. He also added 48 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Of his yardage, 191 and both of his passing touchdowns came during the Broncos' historic fourth-quarter comeback.
Nix was the first quarterback all season against the Giants to pass for 250+ yards without committing at least one turnover. Despite the lack of success before the fourth quarter, Nix remained poised, not throwing an interception and being sacked just twice.
Nix’s 279 yard performance was his most in a single game this season and Saturday was the first time this year where he was able to throw for multiple touchdowns without also having an interception.
The Giants are now 1-3 in games this season where they record two or fewer sacks. Although Nix was inconsistent during the first three quarters, the lack of consistent pressure and inability to force a turnover allowed him to remain calm and eventually breakout in the fourth quarter.
Lack of consistent run game
Although the Giants accounted for 119 yards on the ground, they were held under four yards per carry as a team for the first time since Week 1.
Both Cam Skattebo and Tyrone Tracy, Jr. had runs of 15 or longer on in the second half they combined for just three rushes longer than four yards.
The Giants had two possessions in the fourth quarter where they had the ball with a lead, but were unable to run down the clock.
The first was with the Giants leading 26-16 with 5:13 to play, Skattebo gained 5 yards total on two carries and on 3rd-and-5, Dart threw an interception which led to a Broncos touchdown.
The Giants got the ball back with 3:51 to play now only leading 26-23; however, they still had a chance to run the clock out like they were able to do against Philadelphia in Week 6.
This time however, the Giants were unable to generate much on the ground, as Skattebo gained only two total yards on first and second down and Dart’s third down pass fell incomplete.
Following a punt, the Broncos would take their first lead of the game with a touchdown on their next drive and the Giants would not have another opportunity to run out the clock.
The Broncos limited Dart on the ground, holding him to just 11 on five carries which gave the Giants limited options when their run game stalled late.
Tracy finished with 46 yards and generated 5.1 yards per carry and although Skattebo generated 60 total yards on the ground, he finished under four yards per carry for the third time this season.
The Giants run game wasn’t the reason they lost, but their lack of a run game and inability to chew clock during the fourth quarter gave the Broncos offense ample opportunities to mount their comeback.
With a rookie quarterback at the helm, it is paramount the Giants give him support on the ground, especially looking to chew clock in the fourth quarter.
