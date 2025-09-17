Giants Country

5 Storylines Ahead of NY Giants’ Week 3 Game vs. Chiefs 

The Giants are on to their next challenge on their schedule, a primetime meeting with the 0-2 Kansas City Chiefs.

Patricia Traina

Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passes the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passes the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
The New York Giants, still in search of their first win of the 2025 NFL season, will look to avoid their first 0-3 start to a regular-season campaign since 2021.

It’s not going to be easy. For one, the Giants are hosting the defending AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs, a team that is also in search of its first win of 2025. 

It’s the 16th all-time meeting between these two clubs, the Giants leading the series, 11-4, a record that has also seen them go 7-0 against the Chiefs at home. 

The Giants are also 51-46-3 in regular-season home openers, but are 23-41-1 on Sunday night, having lost their last three SNF contests.

As the Giants gear up to keep their home winning streak against the Chiefs' perfect, here’s a look at the storylines that will lead up to the game.

Can New York Bounce Back from Last Week?

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll
Sep 14, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll reacts after a play against the Dallas Cowboys during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Division games are always mentally draining, but when they go into overtime and see the opportunity for defeat slip away after staging within reach, it’s only fair to wonder how quickly a team can recover from what was a gut punch.

They have no choice but to put the game behind them.

“I think we get into the meeting rooms,” head coach Brian Daboll said. “You go back, and you watch the tape, and you get ready to go and move on to Kansas City.”

It sounds simple enough, and again, the players don’t have a choice but to move on from last week. Will they take out their anger on the Chiefs, or will the pain from the gut punch seep into their preparation and eventual play?

Will Andrew Thomas be ready? 

New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas
New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas / Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

Ever since left tackle Andrew Thomas was activated off the PUP list, head coach Brian Daboll has told reporters the team’s best offensive lineman has been getting better every day. 

Indeed, last week Thomas was able to practice two days straight for the first time this young season, although on a limited basis, which took place on Thursday and Friday.

Despite that, he wasn’t cleared to play. But there is hope that this week, he’ll be able to work all three days on a limited basis and be ready to go against the Chiefs, in what would be a welcome development given the epic meltdown last week of fill-in James Hudson.  

Injury Watch

New York Giants guard Jon Runyan
Aug 4, 2025; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants guard Jon Runyan (76) on the field during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

On Monday, head coach Brian Daboll mentioned that several players were being evaluated by the medical staff for injuries sustained in the Dallas game. 

One player in particular to watch is left guard Jon Runyan, who, per The Athletic, may have injured his back. And if Runyan can’t go, would the Giants consider keeping rookie Marcus Bow in the offensive line’s quintet after a mostly positive stint of extended action last week?  

Can the Giants' offense sustain its Week 2 showing? 

New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson
Sep 14, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson (3) celebrates with guard Marcus Mbow (71) after a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

After a sluggish start to the 2025 season, the Giants' offense finally opened up with the deep ball, as quarterback Russell Wilson had one of his best showings, and the Giants' offense as a whole looked the way we suspect Daboll envisioned it. 

New York exploded for 506 net yards on offense, 422 of those via the air. While they’re probably not going to record 500+ net yards on offense, the efficiency shown is something that they can certainly continue striving for. 

More Skattebo?

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo
Sep 14, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Last week, the Giants reduced Tyrone Tracy’s role on offense because he had to return kickoffs. That opened the door for an impressive showing by rookie Cam Skattebo, who finished as the team’s leading rusher in Week 2, notching 45 yards on 11 carries for a 4.1 yards per carry average. 

With Xavier Gipson, who was inactive last week, likely to take over the kickoff return duties this week, that should free Tracy up for a larger workload on offense–that is if the coaches have that in the game plan against a Chiefs run defense that has been pretty stout against the run so far this season in allowing just 106.0 rushing yards per game, tied for 15th, and 3.59 rushing yards per play, seventh in the league.

