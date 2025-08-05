7 Takeaways from NY Giants’ Initial and Unofficial Depth Chart
The New York Giants have released their first unofficial depth chart of the summer, compiled by the team’s public relations staff and based on factors such as practice reps and experience.
As is usually the case, there are a few things worth noting, though again, the coaches might see things differently, and the depth chart that’s out there right now is subject to change.
Here are some of our takeaways.
Rakeem Nunez-Roches Still a D-Line Starter
The Giants addressed the defensive line by adding five new faces between free agency and the draft, including veteran Roy Robertson-Harris and third-round pick Darius Alexander.
But thus far, the depth outside of Dexter Lawrence II has been underwhelming, leading to Rakeem Nunez-Roches, the starter next to Lawrence last year, as unofficially remaining the incumbent.
This doesn’t mean that Nunez-Roaches is safe from potentially being a cut-candidate by summer’s end, a move that would save the Giants $3.6 million. But for now, Nunez-Roches, who racked up two sacks, two tackles for losses, and 52 total tackles in 15 games last season, still appears to have a firm hold on his job.
Deonte Banks OR Cor’Dale Flott
The Giants surprised some when, back in the spring, they opened up a competition for cornerback No. 2 between 2023 first-round pick Deonte Banks and 2022 third-round pick Cor’Dale Flott.
Yet here we are, with both still competing and both dead even as they are the only pair of teammates joined by the “or” clause on the depth chart.
As a former first-round pick, Banks should be penciled in as the starter, but that is no longer the case. After a solid rookie season, in which he recorded 11 pass deflections and two interceptions, Banks regressed.
Last season, he was amongst the most targeted cornerbacks and allowed 648 yards, six touchdowns, and a 70.3% completion rate when targeted.
Banks was also benched in favor of Flott following multiple low-effort performances. Last season, Flott performed better than Banks, allowing 359 yards, one touchdown, and a 66.7% completion rate while also recording an interception.
However, Flott has been unable to overtake the starting spot so far and is currently dealing with an undisclosed injury, which leaves the door open for Banks to secure the starting job.
OT Marcus Mbow at RT2
The Giants have been working rookie fifth-round draft pick Marcus Mbow at right tackle since the spring, apparently envisioning him as the eventual successor to Jermaine Eluemunor, who is in the final year of his contract.
What’s somewhat of a surprise is that Mbow is listed ahead of veteran Stone Forsythe for the backup job at right tackle. Then again, Mbow has had a solid camp, whereas Forsythe hasn’t jumped out with his play.
Coming out of Purdue, Mbow started his collegiate career as a guard, logging 573 snaps at the position before registering 1,167 snaps exclusively at right tackle. In addition to playing right tackle, he’s seen some snaps at left tackle, perhaps a sign that he could be the future swing tackle if Eluemunor returns next year.
QB Jameis Winston Ahead of Jaxson Dart
If you haven’t been following Giants training camp, then the fact that veteran Jameis Winston is listed ahead of rookie Jaxson Dart for the backup quarterback spot wouldn’t shock you.
But if you have followed training camp, you know that Dart has seen a significant number of reps with the second team offense, which has created the illusion that there is a battle for the job, an illusion that head coach Brian Daboll didn’t exact squelch the fires of when on the first day of camp he left the door open for a competition for the backup role behind starter Russell Wilson.
Dart is expected to get a lot of work in the preseason, but as far as where he starts the 2025 season on the depth chart, it might not look good for the 25th overall pick in the draft to be QB3, at least not for the entire year.
Greg Van Roten Over Evan Neal at Right Guard
This probably isn’t as much of a surprise considering Van Roten, the veteran, has far more experience than Neal when it comes to playing guard in the NFL. But Neal, in his fourth season, has been getting snaps at the position, and not just when Van Roten has had to miss practice.
Neal is by far the better run blocker of the two, but if he can show something in pass protection, there could be a changing of the guard (pun intended) at this spot come the start of the regular season.
Devin Singletary Over Cam Skattebo at RB2
Devin Singletary has been the subject of trade speculation by some national media outlets who have been trying to fill time until there was something to talk/write about. Still, the truth is Singletary likely isn’t going anywhere, given how Daboll has gushed over him.
And rightfully so. Skattebo might be the future, but he’s been slowed down since the spring with a left leg injury believed to be a hamstring strain. Until he can get on an NFL gridiron and show he can pass block, Singletary is going to rightfully be ahead of him on the depth chart.
Abdul Carter Behind Brian Burns
A lot of people thought that outside linebacker Abdul Carter would directly push Kayvon Thibodeaux for playing time. While that might still be the case down the line, right now, Carter is listed behind Burns on the depth chart, with Chauncey Golston listed behind Thibodeaux.
And who knows? Perhaps that’s a hint at how the coaches plan to deploy the rookie, who should see a healthy dose of snaps every week regardless of whether he’s in the game to start the very first snap, moving forward.
