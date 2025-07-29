NY Giants CB Deonte Banks Focused on Getting Better
New York Giants cornerback Deonte Banks knows what’s at stake.
The Giants’ first-round pick from 2023 is in a legitimate competition with Cor-Dale Flott for the CB2 job opposite of Paulson Adebo, the competition aspect in essence ending any scholarship that Banks might have been on due to his premium draft status.
Banks is working to emerge as the winner, trying hard to erase what he called a “sophomore slump” last season in which his receptions allowed percentage, touchdowns surrendered, and coverage rating all rose significantly.
Part of Banks’ struggles were due to the change in the defensive system from a more press-man scheme to a zone scheme.
But a large part of those struggles also rested on the player and the inconsistent effort he gave on every play, some of which might have been the result of frustration in trying to grasp what was asked of him.
This year, the Giants have taken steps to help Banks become the best version of himself, starting with new position coaches Marquand Manuel and Jeff Burris.
“I like them a lot,” Banks said Tuesday after the team’s second consecutive padded practice in the sweltering heat. “I like how they teach; I like how they talk to me. I just like them a lot. They’re good coaches.”
They also brought in Paulson Adebo, a young veteran who not only upgrades the defensive secondary and gives the team a young leader, but also someone who has served as a big brother/mentor to Banks.
“He just teaches me a lot,” Banks said of Adebo. “We talk about finishing plays a lot. What (Commanders cornerback) Marshon (Lattimore) taught him, he kind of teaches me the same thing.”
And then there is a growing comfort level in defensive coordinator Shane Bowen’s defense, which is now in its second year in East Rutherford.
“Yeah, I feel more comfortable, just because it’s my second year on this defense, so I feel good,” Banks said.
With all those resources, Banks says the biggest thing for him is to properly finish plays. For instance, during Tuesday’s practice, he stayed stride for stride with receiver Beaux Collins only to draw a flag for defensive pass interference when he failed to turn his head to look for the ball.
While there have been bad plays made, Banks has also had a few good ones sprinkled in here and there in coverage. So for him, it’s simply a matter of finding consistency on every snap and making sure he checks all the boxes when it comes to finishing plays.
That has also included collaborating with his teammates on the offensive side of the ball to get their feedback after a play on how he can get better.
And getting better is simply all Banks, who must have said it about a half dozen times, really wants to do at the end of the day. Whether he finally lives up to his draft pedigree remains to be seen, but for Banks, it’s one step at a time, one day at a time.
