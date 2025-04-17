Aaron Rodgers Praises Giants Head Coach Brian Daboll
Although things didn’t work out between the New York Giants and free agent quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the 41-year-old future Hall of Famer had nothing but good things to say about Giants head coach Brian Daboll.
Rodgers, appearing on The Pat McAfee Show on Thursday, spoke of his bitter end with the New York Jets and his offseason, the latter of which he’s been tending to personal matters.
He also said he’s in no hurry to give a decision to the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are thought to be the only team left trying to secure Rodgers’ services for the coming season.
Rodgers also had nothing but good things to say about the Giants, particularly head coach Brian Daboll.
“I did talk to Brian Daboll and had a great conversation with him. Really enjoyed him a lot. I think he’s a lot of fun to talk to and has a beautiful football mind,” he said.
“Him and Josh [Allen]--he had Josh in Buffalo, and Josh is one of my closest friends in the league. I just enjoyed the conversations. He’s a really bright football mind.”
Still, Daboll’s right football mind wasn’t enough to move the needle for Rodgers, who reportedly hoped to hear from the Minnesota Vikings about joining their team.
The Vikings eventually revealed that they’re going to roll the dice on J.J. McCarthy, a tier first-round draft pick last year who missed his entire rookie campaign due to knee surgery he had prior to the start of last season, but they did leave the door ajar to possibly talk with Rodgers if he remained available and had interest.
The Giants, who turned to Rodgers once the Jets informed him of his pending release, and former Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson after their attempts to acquire Matthew Stafford in a trade from the Los Angeles Rams, grew weary of waiting for Rodgers to make a decision.
So, rather than keep waiting, the Giants signed Wilson to a one-year deal as their starter and former Browns quarterback Jameis Winston as their backup. The team also retained the rights to third-year quarterback Tommy DeVito, an exclusive rights free agent.
Giants general manager Joe Schoen told reporters on Wednesday, “We’re happy with the makeup of the (quarterbacks) room right now,” adding that if a quarterback they liked fell to them in the draft order, they’d make the pick, but otherwise, didn’t feel pressured to come out of the draft with a rookie signal caller.
“If the board lines up and we're on the clock and that's the position we want to go with, we'll go with it. I won't be backed into a corner on that,” Schoen said.
JOIN US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Follow and like us on Facebook. Don't forget to check out our YouTube channel. And if you want to send a letter to our mailbag, you can do so here.