Greg Newsome II Addition Could Spell Trouble for This Giants Veteran

The New York Giants have spent the early part of their offseason recruiting free agents who could improve the locker room for the 2026 season.

In some cases, a signing during this timeframe can hold more significance than just a fresh face on the depth chart. Free-agent additions can sometimes create competition for key roles on offense or defense and put the future of another player under scrutiny as the franchise evaluates their talent.

With the Giants' signing of veteran cornerback Greg Newsome II last week to a one-year deal worth $10 million, they've not only bolstered their depth-deprived secondary that was marred by injuries and inexperience in coverage last season.

Newsome, 25, is a sneaky player with the potential to challenge the pecking order of the position group and create the writing on the wall for an incumbent member of the Giants' defense if they don't rise to the occasion in the upcoming campaign.

Newsome Could Threaten Deonte Banks’s Place in CB Pecking Order

New York Giants cornerback Deonte Banks (2) defends Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (24) during a game at MetLife Stadium, Sep 28, 2025, East Rutherford, NJ, USA. | Yannick Peterhans / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After the Giants lost starting cornerback Cor'Dale Flott to the Tennessee Titans in the first days of free agency, there could be an open competition brewing to find his successor for the 2026 season.

Deonte Banks, who lost last year's training camp battle to complement Paulson Adebo and backed up Flott before he started missing games due to injury, figured to be the obvious heir to the job, given he holds the most experience in the secondary with at least three years of service.

Once the team brought in Greg Newsome, whose resume spans five seasons and shows greater field versatility, the clear path for Banks to reclaim the primary role he started his NFL journey with has likely vanished.

For one thing, Newsome should have a leg up in a potential duel with Banks, given he holds more valuable experience through manning the perimeter and the slot.

His lengthier and more athletic frame will also bode well in trying to shut down elite pass catchers who have been enjoying field days against the Giants' young pieces.

Even in coverage, Newsome has been the more efficient player. He hasn't allowed opponents to complete more than 67.4% of their pass targets against him, while Banks finished with his career-worst 81.3% despite having less than half of the targets and coverage snaps than he had in 2024.

Whereas Banks had more annual struggles in one-on-one matchups, his new teammate has shown flashes of disrupting plays (29 career pass deflections), forcing turnovers (four interceptions since 2023), and making cleaner tackles consistently when he steps down into the box.

The one area where both players have struggled is protecting plays near the end zone, where they've allowed 19 scores over the past two seasons. Newsome needs to sharpen his redzone game from his days in Cleveland, and it could earn him more room in the potential.

The Giants elected not to opt into Banks' fifth year on his rookie contract amid his declining production, leaving him on the cusp of becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2027.

He'll likely need to put forth an incredible resurgence this summer and heading into the 2026 season, lest he wants his days as a member of the Giants to come to an end.

Banks will get his fair shake to compete against Newsome for the second starting job, thanks to his tenure with the team, but the addition of Newsome will have fans watching to see who makes it out with the role.

The one early saving grace for Banks might be that head coach John Harbaugh has turned around many players' careers over his two decades-plus of coaching.

If he can't bring Banks back to the level he was expected to play when he was drafted, then the writing will clearly be written on the wall for another Giants first-round gamble.