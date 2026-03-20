One Remaining Free Agent NY Giants Should Pursue

New York Giants fans waited with bated breath to see what John Harbaugh would do in his first offseason as Big Blue head coach. Plenty was accomplished during the first wave of free agency, as the organization infused athleticism and speed into the offense, added versatility to the linebacker unit, and overhauled the kicking battery.

Although they lost key contributors like Wan'Dale Robinson and Cor'Dale Flott, the Giants look like a more well-rounded squad . They should not be satisfied, however. New York needs to bring more physicality on the defensive interior.

Perhaps DJ Reader is the man for the job.

The veteran defensive tackle is still swimming in the free agency pool, waiting for the right suitor to fish him out. He could be a fine addition to a Giants team that has been searching for more productivity at that position.

Despite performing below his elite standard, Dexter Lawrence II remains one of the top nose tackles in the NFL. He could use a reliable running mate, though.

Roy Robertson-Harris is still under contract, but he did not inspire much confidence in his first season with the Giants. Harbaugh could decide it is best to move on from him by the end of training camp.

Darius Alexander will ideally establish himself as the No. 2 DT for the foreseeable future. He was more raw than expected, however. Until the 2025 third-round pick settles into the role, it is prudent to bring in someone who is both experienced and credible. Reader meets those requirements.

Why DJ Reader makes sense for the Giants

The 6-foot-3, 330-pounder out of Clemson has played 10 NFL seasons and most recently lined up in the trenches for the Detroit Lions. He is no longer an upper-echelon run defender, but he is still more capable than both Robertson-Harris and Alexander.

Reader posted 20 total pressures and 15 stops last season, per Pro Football Focus. The former fifth-rounder did not register a sack, but he did have three in the previous campaign. He can stabilize a defensive line that is one or two tweaks away from being a true menace. A physical, disciplined DT who can close rushing lanes is crucial.

Nick Shook of NFL.com believes DJ Reader fits nicely as a mentor and bridge option for the Las Vegas Raiders, but he can serve the same function for Alexander and the Giants. New York is also better equipped to compete next season, which should appeal to someone who is turning 32 years old in July.

Defensive tackle DJ Reader | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Big Blue ranks 30th in the league with $5,377,038 million in salary cap space , per Over the Cap, so there is not much else it can do in free agency. Many fans would prefer that the front office allocate most of its remaining financial resources to filling the right guard slot. Former Giants and Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Kevin Zeitler would solve that problem, but he could be costly.

The 2023 Pro Bowler’s projected average annual market value is $9.21 million, according to Spotrac. Given New York's cap limitations, it might be more sensible to re-sign Greg Van Roten and grab a guard on Day 2 of the NFL Draft.

Conversely, Reader is projected to earn an AAV of just $3.87 million. When roster needs converge with affordability on the free-agent market, the only practical thing to do is pick up the phone and make an offer.

The Giants are on a quest to rediscover their identity. They would look more like their old self with DJ Reader on the field.