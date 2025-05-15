Abdul Carter Draws High Praise From Former New York Giants Linebacker
Former New York Giants linebacker Brandon Short knows a thing or two about NFL linebackers. Being able to spot NFL-ready talent as a former fourth-round pick himself should be right in his wheelhouse.
According to Short, the Giants may have struck gold with their selection of former Penn State standout Abdul Carter.
“He never stops,” Short said during a recent Big Blue Breakdown podcast appearance. “You’ll never see him take a play off. He rushes the quarterback and then sprints 30 yards downfield to track the ball.”
Carter’s undeniable motor is just one piece of the puzzle for understanding him as a prospect. After two standout years as an off-ball linebacker at Penn State, Carter made the rare and often risky transition to defensive end during his final collegiate season.
The decision raised some eyebrows as he was heading into his draft year, and a poor season could have really affected his draft stock, but it quickly silenced critics once Carter showed that he could survive on the edge and thrive.
“This was his first year playing defensive end,” Short said. “And his bend off the edge? It’s phenomenal. He’ll dip and rip, get low, and be at full speed going right around you.”
The comparison to Cowboys All-Pro Micah Parsons is inevitable. Both wore No. 11 at Penn State. Both wreaked havoc from multiple spots on the field. But Short is quick to point out a key difference.
“I think Abdul is a more natural end than Micah,” Short said. “Micah moved to the edge in the NFL. Abdul already has that in his game and has a bigger frame. He could end up being even more dominant.”
Being 6-foot-4 and around 250 pounds, Carter brings prototypical size to the Giants’ defensive front. But what makes him a potentially transformative player is his versatility.
As a linebacker, he logged sacks, interceptions, and even lined up in a spy role against mobile quarterbacks. As a pass rusher, he showed the kind of raw talent and burst that forces offensive coordinators to adjust their protection schemes to avoid him wreaking havoc.
Short believes the Giants should lean into that versatility and deploy Carter in a "Joker" role, moving him across formations to create matchup nightmares.
“If I were the defensive coordinator, I’d move him around,” Short said. “In passing situations, get all three pass rushers (Kayvon Thibodeaux, Brian Burns, and Carter) on the field, just like the old Giants defenses with (Michael) Strahan, Osi (Umenyiora), and (Justin) Tuck. Carter would be the Joker. Sometimes he drops, sometimes he rushes. Keep offenses guessing.”
While Carter is still refining his technique and hand usage as he adjusts to the higher competition on this level. Short sees a ceiling that goes far beyond a solid contributor. In the right system, he believes Carter could become one of the premier defensive players in the league.
“He can be an all-time great,” Short said. “He’s going to grow, he’s going to get stronger, but the foundation is there. The Giants are lucky to have him, and he’s lucky to be in New York.”
For a team looking to restore its identity on defense, Carter might just be the wildcard that tips the scale.
If Carter is anything like Short says, the Giants will look like geniuses. He can be the building block for this team to turn around and get back to its former glory.
