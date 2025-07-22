Abdul Carter Named as NY Giants' Breakout Player for 2025
Some newcomers are expected to produce a seismic impact right away. We overlook their NFL inexperience and instead focus on their rich supply of star power and talent. Anything less than a “Rookie of the Year” award is a disappointment. New York Giants outside linebacker Abdul Carter is a member of this exclusive club.
Fourth-year general manager Joe Schoen selected the former Penn State phenom with the No. 3 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, in the hopes that he could serve a major role in the next great Big Blue defense.
The inevitable adjustment period he will experience this fall makes instant superstardom difficult to attain, but Carter is under pressure to excel in his first campaign with the Giants.
The Athletic agrees, naming the 21-year-old edge rusher as New York's potential breakout candidate for the 2025 season, despite the challenges facing the incoming pass-rusher in terms of where he might fit into a crowded front-seven.
Fortunately, this man welcomes adversity. Carter does not even consider himself a rookie, which illustrates the type of ambition he exemplifies when on the football field.
Abdul Carter is a fast learner, something the NY Giants intend to utilize
Those who watched the Philadelphia native at Penn State last season are fully aware of his pass-rushing prowess, which revealed itself in the form of 12 sacks and a 90.6 defensive grade, per Pro Football Focus. But those who watched him a year before that know just how multi-talented he is.
Carter began his college career as a promising off-ball LB before moving to the money position in 2024. He quickly adapted to his new assignment and cemented himself as one of the toughest, bendiest, and most relentless edge rushers in the country.
The way he seamlessly transitioned to the outside in a Big Ten Conference lauded for its physicality leads many to believe he will waste little time in announcing his presence in the NFL. The Giants will surely give Abdul Carter the chance to unleash chaos in the backfield next season.
Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll are desperate to hasten this rebuild, and the unanimous All-American may just be the accelerator they require. Carter's ability to dart around offensive linemen while also being able to help out against the run when necessary is the kind of defensive variety any team should crave.
He will seek to utilize his versatile skill set to his advantage in the immediate future. If Carter can operate with the same level of firepower and discipline that he has displayed to this point, then he should have a good shot at proving The Athletic right.