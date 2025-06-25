Abdul Carter Named NY Giants' Top Rookie Schematic Fit by FOX Sports
There are many reasons why New York Giants rookie outside linebacker Abdul Carter enthralled fans around the country while wreaking havoc on the Penn State defensive line last season. He has eye-catching explosiveness, can brilliantly bend around blockers, and exudes an infectious fighting spirit.
But what makes him a particularly exciting addition to New York's defense, or any NFL defense, for that matter, is his superb versatility. Carter can flourish in multiple roles, something that will prove mighty useful on a crowded Big Blue pass-rushing group.
Given his varying and prodigious skills, it is no wonder why many believe him to be the top prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft class. Naturally, Rob Rang of FOX Sports listed the 21-year-old as the Giants’ best rookie schematic fit.
"Carter is admittedly very low-hanging fruit as the Giants’ biggest rookie contributor, but he has to be included in this article as my current top pick for Defensive Rookie of the Year honors," Rang said.
"Carter is electric off the edge, and he’s joining one of the better defensive lines in the NFL, providing an ideal runway for Carter to vault into superstardom."
The NY Giants will trust their top pick to deliver right away
Although coaches, players, and fans salivate at the thought of the No. 3 overall selection tormenting opposing quarterbacks for the next decade, he is not just a game-changing edge rusher.
Before becoming a relentless pass-rusher who racked up 12 sacks, 24 tackles for loss, and 43 solo tackles, Carter posted solid production as a solid off-ball linebacker for the Nittany Lions.
He seamlessly transitioned to his star-making turn on the outside, but New York defensive coordinator Shane Bowen is surely grateful for the two years' worth of experience the unanimous All-American has on the inside.
An excess of pass-rushers is already a great problem to have, but thanks to Abdul Carter, it may not even be an issue at all. If all goes as seemingly planned, he will rotate with two-time Pro Bowler Brian Burns and the fairly reliable Kayvon Thibodeaux. The burden is on Bowen to maximize their collective value on the line.
“It's a really good problem to have. Got three really good players, three talented players. Two of them have done it in this league at a high level,” Bowen said earlier this month.
“There is some versatility there. With Abdul, he did a little bit of that stuff off the ball in college early in his career, so there is some versatility there and some versatility with what we could potentially do with Burns as well.”
Carter can make Bowen’s job a little easier by potentially logging snaps away from the edge, just as he did at Penn State. This welcome adaptability will allow the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year to maximize his time on the field, which is obviously what the Giants want after investing a high pick on him in April.
Carter can succeed in Bowen's four-man fronts and will ideally be able to feed off his impactful running mates. And if the Philadelphia native does carry a lighter workload to accommodate Burns and Thibodeaux, he should avoid fatigue. A fresh Abdul Carter could be terrifying.
General manager Joe Schoen emphasized all-around skill sets this offseason, and this lauded rookie exemplifies that philosophy. The Giants envision Carter as a scheme-proof weapon they can wield in a variety of ways.