5 Storylines Ahead of NY Giants 2025 Season Wrap (and Beyond)

It’s kind of ironic, if you think about it.

Every year, scores of New York Giants fans eagerly await the start of a new season, filled with hope that this will be Big Blue’s year, that the team will finally start to make some noise among the perennial playoff contenders.

But of late, that hasn’t been the case, as by Halloween, the Giants' season that everyone looked forward to is typically over after the team falls into a deep hole, looking more like a disorganized mess than a pro team and filled with injuries.

This year was no different, though what was different was the arrival of quarterback Jaxson Dart and Abdul Carter, two exciting rookies with very bright futures who have been the top reasons to stay tuned into the 2025 Giants season.

This weekend, Dart, Carter, and company will close out the disappointing 2025 season against the Dallas Cowboys, who had their own share of disappointment this year as well.

The only thing at stake for the fan base of both teams, whether they want to admit it or not, is where they end up in the final 2026 draft order.

For the Giants, who up until last week sat in the driver’s seat at No. 1 until they decided to whip out their best game in weeks against a depleted Raiders team, they can still get that coveted No. 1 spot back with a little help from around the league.

For the Cowboys, perhaps the prospect of sweeping the season series with the Giants for the fifth straight year is driving them.

Whatever the case, here’s a look at the top storylines for the game–and beyond.

Two in a row?

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) celebrates a touchdown in the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Yes, we know. Many of you want the chance at the first pick. Giants fans want the chance at the No. 1 pick, but ask the players and coaches about that, and their answer remains the same: win the game.

And if the Giants should end up winning this week, it will be their first two-game winning streak since 2023, not to mention a nice way to start the 2026 calendar year.

The Coaching Future

Dec 21, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants head coach Mike Kafka (Interim) reacts against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half at MetLife Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Mike Kafka has had his indoctrination to life as an NFL head coach come under the most difficult of circumstances as he’s tried to clean up the mess left by Brian Daboll. Kafka, for the most part, has made decisions that have been applauded, such as dumping defensive coordinator Shane Bowen, lowering the boom on Abdul Carter when the rookie tried to skate by on just his college reputation, and trying to find a balance for quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Kafka also likely had a hand in the promotion of kicker Ben Sauls from he practice squad over another experienced veteran, and the return of receiver Isaiah Hodgins. But all that said, the bottom line results haven’t been what anyone hoped for.

Kafka will make a fine head coach one day, but it’s unlikely that it will be for the Giants, who at this juncture would benefit from having an experienced head coach that doesn’t take fluff, has a winning pedigree, and both a clear vision for the team and the roadmap to get there.

Whoever that person is, the Giants better get the decision right, because they can ill afford to screw it up again.

Joe Schoen’s Status

New York Giants General Manager Joe Schoen | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nothing is done until it’s done, but signs point to the Giants retaining general manager Joe Schoen, who has been vetting the head coaching candidate list between scouting trips and running the team.

Assuming that does end up the case, the next question is what ownership does regarding Schoen’s contract. He is entering the final year of his five-year deal in 2026, and Giants ownership has historically not allowed general managers or head coaches to enter a season in a lame-duck mode.

If Schoen is indeed retained, he will likely get an extension. The question, though, is for how long, and would the extension put him on the same projected timeline (five years) as the next head coach?

The Last Hurrah?

New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

The Giants have a bunch of pending UFAs to decide on, among the top being WR Wan'Dale Robinson and tackle Jermaine Eluemunor. Both men have had solid seasons in their contract years, leading one to wonder whether they have played themselves out of the Giants' price range.

Of course, the cap can be manipulated, and if the Giants get acquainted with voidable years in contracts, that can help ease the sting as well. But that aside, figure that both Robinson and Eluemunor are like any other worker on the face of the planet and are interested in being paid their full worth rather than extending any hometown discounts.

A Happy, HEALTHY New Year

Sep 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) is carted off the field following an injury during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Swinging back to the game itself, everyone needs to hope the Giants emerge with zero major injuries that put anyone in jeopardy of not being ready when the new coaching staff comes in.

Remember, teams with new staff can start their offseason programs a couple of weeks ahead of the rest of the league. They can also have an extra minicamp, which is instrumental in installing things. Anyone who has to end up missing that on-field activity risks falling behind, especially if the injury happens in the regular-season finale, which in the grand scheme of things means nothing other than for draft position.

