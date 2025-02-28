B/R Suggests Giants Pursue This Young Pending UFA to Bolster Defense
The New York Giants head into the 2025 offseason with pressing needs at many different positions, one of which is to bolster their pass rush.
While Kayvon Thibodeaux continues to develop into a high-end edge defender, adding another young, dynamic rusher could significantly improve a defense that struggled to generate consistent pressure last season.
One pending unrestricted free agent who Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report suggests the Giants pursue to accomplish that objective is 25-year-old Chase Young.
Young, the second overall pick (Washington) in the 2020 NFL Draft, had a lot of hype around his name after being one of the key members of the 2019 Ohio State Buckeyes’ championship team.
The 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year burst onto the scene with Washington, recording 7.5 sacks and four forced fumbles in his debut season.
However, injuries and inconsistency slowed his progress, leading Washington to decline his fifth-year option and then trade him to the San Francisco 49ers during the 2023 season.
Still, Young showed signs of a resurgence in 2024 with the New Orleans Saints. He played in all 17 games, a huge accomplishment that was the first for him in his career given his injury history. He registered 5.5 sacks, 21 quarterback hits, and 34 pressures.
While those numbers may not be eye-popping, they indicate Young can still be a disruptive presence when healthy and available.
For the Giants, pursuing Young makes sense for multiple reasons. First, his age and upside align with the team's long-term vision. Defensive coordinator Shane Bowen, known for maximizing edge talent, could help Young refine his game and unlock his full potential alongside Thibodeaux and Dexter Lawrence.
Adding Young to the mix would be a fearsome trio, allowing the Giants to wreak havoc for opposing offensive lines. Additionally, Young's potential market value might be reasonable given his age and his premium position, making him a low-risk high-reward candidate with expected so much change coming in a few months leading up to the draft with this franchise.
That said, Young's injury history cannot be ignored, and his inconsistency could be a concern. However, with the right guidance and confidence in his abilities, the potential is there in the coaching and scheme fit. He could thrive in a defense that allows him to play freely and capitalize on his natural athleticism.
Betting on a player like Young could be a move that could energize fans as they move towards improvement from what was a disappointing year in 2024.
If the Giants want to take a calculated gamble on a young, talented pass rusher, Chase Young should be near the top of their wish list. His combination of experience, age, and untapped potential makes him an intriguing target in free agency, one who could help transform Big Blue’s defense into a more formidable unit in 2025 and beyond.