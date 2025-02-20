Best New York Giants Free Agent Options at Linebacker
The New York Giants' linebacker room has a stud at the top of the depth chart in Bobby Okereke, with a nice group of young depth around him.
Okereke was a big-name free agent signing for the Giants in free agency after the 2022 season, and despite an injury-shortened season last year, he is still a key cog in the defense.
Behind him is fellow starter Micah McFadden, who enters the final year of his rookie deal; Darius Muasau, last year’s sixth-round draft pick; and Patrick Johnson, an exclusive-rights free agent expected to be tendered.
Overall, this position group seems set, pending Okereke’s recovery from a herniated disc in his back that ended his season. The prognosis is said to be good, and he is expected back.
It is worth noting that Okereke struggled to adjust to Shane Bowen’s system last year. In 12 games played, he had 11 missed tackles–one less missed tackle than in 17 games played (and 100% of the defensive snaps) the year before.
He also had 35 stops, well below his average of 53 stops achieved over the three prior seasons. That said, another year in the system should make him far more comfortable with what he’s doing.
McFadden seemed to thrive in this defense. However, his missed tackles dropped from 25 in 2023 to 16 (still the team high). He also posted five more stops in 2024 for a career-high 41.
If the Giants are going to extend any young player, we would think McFadden would be the guy, though we also think there’s a good chance they move on from him after this year.
Muasau was pressed into action when Okereke went down for the season and held his own. In 435 defensive snaps, he generated three pressures, 39 tackles (only missed eight), and 25 stops.
Musau’s strength was run defense, but there is no reason to think he won’t be a nice complementary piece in 2025.
Overall, we think the Giants' linebackers are the least of the team’s needs, but if they want to prepare for McFadden's potential departure or maybe even Okereke's cap cut at some point down the line, here’s a look at what they could consider.
Best Options
While the Giants likely won’t be big spenders in free agency at the linebacker position, some inexpensive options could add depth to the position.
Akeem Davis-Gaither, Bengals
Akeem Davis-Gaither from the Bengals is one of the first names that comes to mind, a player whose market value is estimated to be $3.6 million on a one-year deal, per Spotrac.
Davis-Gaither comes from a defense that, similar to the Giants, tends to play light in the box and relies more heavily on speedy linebackers to make plays against the run while still being viable in coverage.
After being injured in 2023, Davis-Gaither came back with one of the best years of his career in 2024 with a career-high eight pressures, 76 total tackles, and 22 stops while also putting out the second-lowest missed tackle rate of his career at 13.6%.
Davis-Gaither offers special teams value, which, given the inconsistency of this unit in recent years, might be enough of a factor to prompt the Giants to add to the linebacker group, especially if they don’t re-sign Matthew Adams, a pending unrestricted free agent.
Krys Barnes, Cardinals
Krys Barnes from the Arizona Cardinals is another name that could fit the Giants' defense. His estimated market value is even lower than Davis-Gaither’s, coming in at $1.7 million for a one-year deal.
Barnes also comes from a defense that goes light and leaves linebackers on an island and in some awkward positions against offensive linemen. In 2024, he seemed more comfortable than ever on the field but also played a more sporadic role. By that, we mean there would be games where Barnes played just a few snaps and some games where he played significant snaps, depending mostly on the matchup.
Like Davis-Gaither, Barnes also offers value on special teams.
Draft Factors
I have consistently mentioned two names for the Giants as late draft additions at linebacker. These players can be depth pieces on defense and play a significant special teams role.
Teddye Buchanan, Cal
Thanks to how he was deployed at Cal, Teddye Buchanan has coverage skills that many people seem to be overlooking. Maybe it’s because he's an older draft prospect or his one year playing Power Four football, but he’s got some NFL-ready traits and special teams experience.
Nickolas Martin, Oklahoma
Martin missed most of the 2024 season due to injury, but he was a big-time playmaker in 2023 and made impressive plays in Mobile at the Senior Bowl.
It was fun watching Martin in one-on-one coverage against the running backs in Mobile. The running backs class is very strong this year, and Martin made plays in space against all of them.
Final Thoughts
If the Giants are looking for immediate impact players at linebacker, they should add free agents who are also special teams contributors.
The draft would be the ideal approach if the Giants want to trust the development of youth already on the roster while adding back-end depth that could eventually replace some production currently on the roster.
I would lean toward the draft as it allows the Giants to spend money on more premium positions while improving their depth short-term and developing talent long-term.
