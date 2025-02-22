Best New York Giants Free Agent Options at Safety
The New York Giants safety room snap count in 2024 was taken up almost entirely by Jason Pinnock, Tyler Nubin, and Dane Belton.
Pinnock is a pending unrestricted free agent who, although matching his total tackles to his 2023 amount (85), had something of a down year as he struggled with adjusting to defensive coordinator Shane Bowen’s scheme.
Pinnock was especially vulnerable in deep zone coverage. Although he was fundamentally sound, his lack of movement skills and instincts were brutally exposed.
Pinnock wasn’t deployed as much as a Blitzer, which is a strength of his, and this disconnect between how Bowen deployed him and how he was deployed in the more aggressive Wink Martindale scheme likely means the two sides are headed for a split.
Nubin looked strong in his rookie season, more so because of his physicality than his coverage skills. He was consistently tough and fast to the ball, tackled hard, and turned into a big, physical type who could fill holes and stop running backs dead in their tracks.
If he can improve his coverage, where before his season-ending ankle injury, he had just one pass breakup and zero interceptions, the Giants will have something there.
Belton is a reliable run defender who has had his fair share of struggles in coverage. He’s likely a better third safety than the starter option, as he has had difficulties in coverage against tight ends despite reacting well in the deep zone.
Belton’s tackling and physicality seemed to improve the more he played, and this year, a contract year, will be a big one for him to show that he can overcome a lack of foot speed and agility, which has kept him from becoming a starter.
In short, yes, the Giants can use new faces at this spot.
Best Options
It's interesting how the Giants didn’t want to spend on Xavier McKinney last year, but this year, given how thin the safety draft class is, they might have to open up the wallet to get a good safety, a position that isn’t a premium position in this defense but yet appears to be a need.
Jevon Holland, Dolphins
For most of his young NFL career, Holland has been one of the best safeties, and while there was a slight dip in his production in 2024, that isn’t a huge concern.
There is a question as to whether the Dolphins plan to tag Holland, who is arguably the best safety about to hit the market and who, per Spotrac, has a projected market value of $15.1 million annually based on a four-year, $60.2 million contract.
That $15.1 million APY would make Holland the seventh highest-paid safety based on APY in 2025.
Early indications are that the Dolphins don’t plan to tag Holland, who would cost Miami $19.6 million on the franchise tag.
Julian Blackmon, Colts
The other safety I would target in free agency would be Julian Blackmon from the Indianapolis Colts, who has an estimated APY market value of $8 million based on a three-year, $24 million contract.
Blackmon was named one of the eleven best safeties before the start of the 2024 season by Doug Farrar of USA Today’s Touchdown Wire, who ranked the Colts safety tenth on his list.
Before 2024, Blackmon had dealt with injuries that had kept him from playing a full season. That continued in 2024, as he missed Week 2’s game against the Packers, though he still finished with over 1,000 defensive snaps played.
Blackmon’s production did tail off this past season despite having played in one more game than he did in 2023. He fell two tackles shy (86) of his career-high and had just four pass breakups as opposed to the eight he had in 2023 and one fewer interception (3). That makes for a potential lower cap hit but make no mistake. Blackmon could still step in and be a starter for this Giants defense.
Draft Factors
While I’m not a huge fan of the safety class in this year’s draft, some options could compete for early playtime.
Billy Bowman Jr., Oklahoma
Bowman is a prospect I connect to the Giants due to his ability to play deep safety, allowing Nubin to play a more versatile role in defense. Bowman has a solid football IQ and makes it a point to be around the ball as much as possible, mainly when it is in the air.
Like Nubin, Bowman was a ballhawk in college, logging 11 career interceptions. At 5-9, Bowman isn’t a tall safety, but he plays big out there and is driven by his instincts.
Bowman’s most glaring deficiency in his game has been tackling, as he has a career missed tackle rate of just over 25%.
Hunter Wohler, Wisconsin
Wohler's skillset would make him better suited to line up wherever he is needed, allowing the Giants to experiment with more disguised coverages.
The Jim Leonhard Award winner following his senior year in high school, Wohler saw action as a freshman on special teams before finally moving into a starting role on defense the following year. His campaign was cut short due to injury.
Wohler finished as the Badgers team leader in tackles last season, earning hoorable mention All-Big Ten. He is more comfortable coming into the box and banging around against running backs and tight ends, a trait that should help improve a Giants defense that gave up far too many yards after contact in 2024.
Final Thoughts
The Giants should be looking to make a bigger move at safety this offseason, so free agency would be the ideal approach.
It might not be a non-premium position, but having safeties that could line up anywhere and handle any responsibilities given to them would significantly improve the defense.
Use premium draft capital on the premium positions, sign a starter-quality safety (both Holland and Blackmon are 25 years old), and hope this gets this roster closer to being competitive.
More New York Giants Coverage
New York Giants On SI Social Media
- Follow and like us on Facebook.
- Submit your questions for our mailbag.
- Follow on Instagram.
- Check out the New York Giants on SI YouTube Channel