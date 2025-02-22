Giants Country

Best New York Giants Free Agent Options at Safety

Will the New York Giants look to the NFL Draft or free agency to address their need at safety this NFL offseason?

Nov 24, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton (88) is tackled by New York Giants safety Tyler Nubin (31) during the first half at MetLife Stadium.
Nov 24, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton (88) is tackled by New York Giants safety Tyler Nubin (31) during the first half at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The New York Giants safety room snap count in 2024 was taken up almost entirely by Jason Pinnock, Tyler Nubin, and Dane Belton.

Pinnock is a pending unrestricted free agent who, although matching his total tackles to his 2023 amount (85), had something of a down year as he struggled with adjusting to defensive coordinator Shane Bowen’s scheme.  

Pinnock was especially vulnerable in deep zone coverage. Although he was fundamentally sound, his lack of movement skills and instincts were brutally exposed.  

Pinnock wasn’t deployed as much as a Blitzer, which is a strength of his, and this disconnect between how Bowen deployed him and how he was deployed in the more aggressive Wink Martindale scheme likely means the two sides are headed for a split. 

Nubin looked strong in his rookie season, more so because of his physicality than his coverage skills. He was consistently tough and fast to the ball, tackled hard, and turned into a big, physical type who could fill holes and stop running backs dead in their tracks.  

If he can improve his coverage, where before his season-ending ankle injury, he had just one pass breakup and zero interceptions, the Giants will have something there. 

Belton is a reliable run defender who has had his fair share of struggles in coverage. He’s likely a better third safety than the starter option, as he has had difficulties in coverage against tight ends despite reacting well in the deep zone.  

Belton’s tackling and physicality seemed to improve the more he played, and this year, a contract year, will be a big one for him to show that he can overcome a lack of foot speed and agility, which has kept him from becoming a starter.

In short, yes, the Giants can use new faces at this spot.

Dane belton, new york giants
New York Giants safety Dane Belton (24) celebrates after catching an interception during a game between New York Giants and Indianapolis Colts at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. / Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Best Options

It's interesting how the Giants didn’t want to spend on Xavier McKinney last year, but this year, given how thin the safety draft class is, they might have to open up the wallet to get a good safety, a position that isn’t a premium position in this defense but yet appears to be a need. 

jevon holland
Oct 27, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland (8) enters the field before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Hard Rock Stadium. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Jevon Holland, Dolphins

For most of his young NFL career, Holland has been one of the best safeties, and while there was a slight dip in his production in 2024, that isn’t a huge concern.

There is a question as to whether the Dolphins plan to tag Holland, who is arguably the best safety about to hit the market and who, per Spotrac, has a projected market value of $15.1 million annually based on a four-year, $60.2 million contract. 

That $15.1 million APY would make Holland the seventh highest-paid safety based on APY in 2025.

Early indications are that the Dolphins don’t plan to tag Holland, who would cost Miami $19.6 million on the franchise tag.

Julian Blackmon
Indianapolis Colts safety Julian Blackmon (32) catches the ball Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, during the pregame warm-up at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Julian Blackmon, Colts

The other safety I would target in free agency would be Julian Blackmon from the Indianapolis Colts, who has an estimated APY market value of $8 million based on a three-year, $24 million contract.  

Blackmon was named one of the eleven best safeties before the start of the 2024 season by Doug Farrar of USA Today’s Touchdown Wire, who ranked the Colts safety tenth on his list.

Before 2024, Blackmon had dealt with injuries that had kept him from playing a full season. That continued in 2024, as he missed Week 2’s game against the Packers, though he still finished with over 1,000 defensive snaps played. 

Blackmon’s production did tail off this past season despite having played in one more game than he did in 2023. He fell two tackles shy (86) of his career-high and had just four pass breakups as opposed to the eight he had in 2023 and one fewer interception (3). That makes for a potential lower cap hit but make no mistake. Blackmon could still step in and be a starter for this Giants defense.  

Draft Factors

While I’m not a huge fan of the safety class in this year’s draft, some options could compete for early playtime.

Billy Bowman Jr., Oklahoma

Billy Bowman Jr. of Oklahoma
Jan 29, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA; American team defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. of Oklahoma (22) runs through drills during Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Bowman is a prospect I connect to the Giants due to his ability to play deep safety, allowing Nubin to play a more versatile role in defense. Bowman has a solid football IQ and makes it a point to be around the ball as much as possible, mainly when it is in the air. 

Like Nubin, Bowman was a ballhawk in college, logging 11 career interceptions. At 5-9, Bowman isn’t a tall safety, but he plays big out there and is driven by his instincts. 

Bowman’s most glaring deficiency in his game has been tackling, as he has a career missed tackle rate of just over 25%. 

Hunter Wohler, Wisconsin

Wisconsin safety Hunter Wohler
Wisconsin safety Hunter Wohler (24) tackles Oregon running back Da'Jaun Riggs (21) during the fourth quarter of their game Saturday, November 16, 2024 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. Oregon beat Wisconsin 16-13. / Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wohler's skillset would make him better suited to line up wherever he is needed, allowing the Giants to experiment with more disguised coverages.

The Jim Leonhard Award winner following his senior year in high school, Wohler saw action as a freshman on special teams before finally moving into a starting role on defense the following year. His campaign was cut short due to injury.

Wohler finished as the Badgers team leader in tackles last season, earning hoorable mention All-Big Ten. He is more comfortable coming into the box and banging around against running backs and tight ends, a trait that should help improve a Giants defense that gave up far too many yards after contact in 2024.

jason pinnock
Jan 5, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Ainias Smith (82) catches a touchdown pass against New York Giants safety Jason Pinnock (27) during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Final Thoughts

The Giants should be looking to make a bigger move at safety this offseason, so free agency would be the ideal approach.

It might not be a non-premium position, but having safeties that could line up anywhere and handle any responsibilities given to them would significantly improve the defense. 

Use premium draft capital on the premium positions, sign a starter-quality safety (both Holland and Blackmon are 25 years old), and hope this gets this roster closer to being competitive.

