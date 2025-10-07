Big Blue Breakdown Live: NY Giants Catching Barkley, Eagles at Right Time?
New York Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart said he already understands that a key to being a good leader is doing everything you can to help the team bounce back from adversity. However, that may be the easiest task he faces against the archrival Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium.
"Divisional games, they hold a little more weight," Dart said. "Obviously, understanding the history of this matchup and the intensity of it carries weight, as well. I'm really just excited to get out there on the field Thursday night and have a lot of fun competing. It's going to be a really cool environment.
"I don't know a ton [about how the rivalry has played out]. I'm a little naive to it, being from the West Coast and whatnot. Obviously, you understand growing up what rivalries are in the National Football League.
At the same time, you hear New York-New Jersey people and how they feel about Philadelphia people and vice versa. I definitely have gotten more accustomed to that from my time being here."
Philadelphia has somehow managed to get to 4-1 despite not running the ball well and having misplaced its deep passing attack. Their issues cost them in last weekend's 21-17 home loss to the Denver Broncos. But now they get to play the Giants, whose rookie quarterback will be making his third pro start.
Dart's a confident sort, but he also may not be aware that the Eagles have won seven of the past eight regular-season matchups between the teams and are 8-24 in the series since the beginning of the 2009 campaign.
Over that same span, the Giants are 5-11 over the Birds at home, although they have won three of the past five.
Giants head coach Brian Daboll understands the challenge, realizing that the Eagles' raw talent outweighs their perceived offensive difficulties under quarterback Jalen Hurts.
"He's a winner ... been a winner his entire life," Daboll said of Hurts. "Saquon [Barkley], the two receivers [A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith]-- they’ve got dynamic receivers on the perimeter. Bookend tackles. A very good offense. They can run it, they can throw it, so it'll be a lot of work cut out for us defensively.
"[Eagles defensive coordinator] Coach [Vic] Fangio, he's done this a long time. Has a lot of good football players. Jalen Carter, it starts there at the inside defensive tackles. Hard man to block. Jordan Davis, another one. Really good young defensive backs that they have that are premier, I'd say, defensive backs in this league already in the second year. It'll be a challenging game."
Big Blue Breakdown Live host Paul Dottino discusses the upcoming battle and takes the fans' questions via the chat room, audio calls, and video calls.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.