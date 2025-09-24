Big Blue Breakdown Live: What can the NY Giants expect from Jaxson Dart?
Head coach Brian Daboll make it very clear: It was his call to turn to first-round draft pick Jaxson Dart as the New York Giants' starting quarterback for Sunday's home game against the Los Angeles Chargers - and no, not just for this weekend, but for the rest of the season.
It's a tough spot for the rookie, considering the team has started off 0-3 and scuffled through two difficult offensive performances under future Hall of Famer quarterback Russell Wilson. Dart, however, doesn't seem the least bit concerned about being thrust into the spotlight.
"I don't really feel pressure," Dart said. "I feel like pressure is given to those who play at a high level, and the best players in the world are the ones that are kind of involved with that word, pressure. I don't feel it in that standpoint.
"My focus is just trying to win one game at a time. We've been so close each week, and it's been tough to watch. It's been tough as a team to come back in the locker room. Like I said, when you're just that close to winning.
"So, our focus just has to be on each day, each rep, individually how can we be better? How can we hold each other accountable as players, as leaders of the team, and just find a way to just finish games when we need to."
Dart's calm and cool approach to this assignment is not lost on David Kellum, the longtime play-by-play voice of Ole Miss football.
"He's very mature," Kellum said. "I think he can handle adversity, you know, if it comes his way. So I think those aspects of him are really impressive. And he's a tremendous leader. And that's hard for a rookie quarterback to kind of step up in that locker room and be a leader, but I think he's got a chance to do that as well."
Kellum offers a detailed perspective on Dart's future and which traits the former Rebel should be able to use in the NFL with Big Blue Breakdown Live host Paul Dottino, who also discusses the upcoming battle and takes your questions via the chat room, audio calls and video calls.
