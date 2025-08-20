Giants Country

Big Blue Breakdown: NY Giants on the Bubble

An improved roster also means a much more difficult cut to 53 players following the preseason finale against the Patriots.

Paul Dottino

Jul 23, 2025; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll talk during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.
Jul 23, 2025; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll talk during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
A better roster means tougher roster decisions, and the are pleased to have these problems again.

On the latest episode of Big Blue Breakdown, we broke down the key position battles, highlighted standout performers, and discussed which young talents need one last big performance to solidify their place on the team.

We also explored how head coach Brian Daboll’s approach to playing starters in the preseason finale vs. the Patriots might impact roster decisions, which position groups are the toughest to call, and why fans shouldn’t overreact once the first 53-man roster is announced on Tuesday.

Plus, we touch on the reality of waiver claims and the importance of the practice squad in building a deep, competitive team.

So sit back, get your roster sheets ready, and join us as we dissect all the drama leading up to the final cuts. Who will survive the bubble and earn their spot on Big Blue?

Paul Dottino
PAUL DOTTINO

Paul Dottino is an Emmy-award-winning broadcaster who has been a host/reporter on the New York Giants broadcast team since 2009. He has worked on the New York Giants beat for several electronic and print media outlets since 1983, with various roles at NFL Network, WFAN-AM, ESPN New York, WOR-AM, WNEW-AM, and The (N.J.) Record. During that time, he also has been a radio play-by-play voice for New York Giants preseason games and a TV play-by-play voice for Division I college football/basketball/baseball games carried by many national and regional cable outlets, including CBS Sports Network, FS1, YES, MSG, ESPN+, and SNY.

