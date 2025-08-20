Big Blue Breakdown: NY Giants on the Bubble
A better roster means tougher roster decisions, and the are pleased to have these problems again.
On the latest episode of Big Blue Breakdown, we broke down the key position battles, highlighted standout performers, and discussed which young talents need one last big performance to solidify their place on the team.
We also explored how head coach Brian Daboll’s approach to playing starters in the preseason finale vs. the Patriots might impact roster decisions, which position groups are the toughest to call, and why fans shouldn’t overreact once the first 53-man roster is announced on Tuesday.
Plus, we touch on the reality of waiver claims and the importance of the practice squad in building a deep, competitive team.
So sit back, get your roster sheets ready, and join us as we dissect all the drama leading up to the final cuts. Who will survive the bubble and earn their spot on Big Blue?
