Big Blue Breakdown Podcast: NY Giants Fall Flat in Opener
A slow start to the game. And another slow start to the season.
This story has become much too familiar to the New York Giants, who slogged through a 21-6 road loss to the Washington Commanders in the season opener. The Giants are a combined 2-12 in Week 1 since they beat New England in Super Bowl XLI.
The Giants have been outscored in the first half over their past four season openers by a combined 67-6.
They had one golden scoring opportunity on four possessions against Washington in this one - and that resulted in a field goal and a 14-3 halftime deficit.
Early in the second quarter, the Giants went for it on fourth-and-goal from the 3-yard line, and Commanders lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. got flagged for hands to the face. But two throwaway incompletions sandwiched around Cam Skattebo being hit for a 1-yard loss forced the offense to settle for Graham Gano's 21-yard field goal.
Suffice it to say that a strong preseason didn't have a carryover effect in any aspect of this game. Missed opportunities on offense, shaky line play, and a defense that allowed chunk yardage on the ground and left too many holes in the secondary - none of this was in the forecast.
Looking for bright spots? Outside linebacker Brian Burns put forth another gritty performance, and rookie Abdul Carter's special teams impact was noticeable.
Host Paul Dottino hands out his weekly Game Balls and Gassers as part of the breakdown of the game.
