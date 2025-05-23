Biggest Questions Facing Giants' Offense in 2025
The New York Giants are likely to emerge from the 2025 offseason feeling much more confident about their ability to execute on offense based on the development of the talent already on the team and the various acquisitions they have made since the 2024 season concluded.
As confident and optimistic as they will be–and for good reason–there will still be questions to answer.
Small things like what the running back carries split will look like, how they will better utilize Darius Slayton this season, and whether they will use Jalin Hyatt are all fun conversational topics.
Then, some questions are much more significant and will likely decide their season offensively if they can not be answered positively.
Can Andrew Thomas compete for the majority of the season?
Over his five seasons in the NFL, Andrew Thomas has only suited up for every regular-season game twice. The first was his 2020 rookie season, when he made 15 out of 16 starts. The second was the 2022 season when the current regime took over.
It is no surprise that 2022 was the best season of their three-year run. That year, Thomas started all 16 games. Unfortunately for the team and Thomas, he has only played 16 games over the past two seasons due to lower-body injuries, and the results have spoken for themselves when he is unavailable.
He is still an All-Pro-caliber talent on the field, but dominant left tackles are not easy to find and, indeed, not easy to replace on a week-to-week basis.
Anyone capable of starting at a decent level at the position over a long period has a home already. And it’s worth noting that the Giants are 3-15 in the 18 games Thomas has missed over the last two seasons. While you cannot definitively say that these losses are all because of Thomas's absence, it is a big reason and not one to be taken lightly.
Even though the Giants have addressed tackle in free agency and the draft, nobody is Thomas. Hopefully, the medical staff can find a way to keep him on the field for the season, as no one on the offensive line opens bigger holes in the run game or blocks out the sun in pass protection.
Will the offense be able to increase its scoring output?
In 2022, the Giants finished in the middle of the pack in total touchdowns with 40, better than the 28 the Colts scored that season but still far away from the 61 times the Chiefs found the end zone.
In 2023, the Giants’ total dropped by 11, and they were the worst team in the NFL in touchdowns scored. They followed that up in 2024 with a second consecutive bottom-of-the-barrel performance at 30 touchdowns.
Since that 2022 season, when the team averaged just over 21 points (the only time they did so since 2019), the offense has averaged 15.6 and 16.1 points per game in 2023 and 2024, respectively.
Instability at quarterback and offensive line issues can be blamed, but unimaginative or conservative playcalling also plays a significant role.
The upgrades along the offensive line, especially at the quarterback position, should help.
The coaching staff’s understanding of their weapons and how they can best be utilized in this offense should improve their ability to get the football in the end zone.
The players’ comfort with the offense will also be paramount, but ultimately, it will be the desire to be more aggressive when the team is within striking distance that will improve those numbers. If they can develop that desire to hunt the endzone, it will.
Can the offense produce more explosive passing plays?
One of the most significant issues with the Giants is that the team has not produced many explosive plays through the air.
In 2024, the team was tied with the Patriots for last in passing plays of 20 or more yards with 34. The 49ers, Vikings, and Lions all had over 60 plays.
In 2023, the Giants had 44 passing plays of 20 or more yards, which is interesting because that was when Tyrod Taylor started several games for the team.
Even in 2022, when the team made the second round of the playoffs, they were terrible at producing explosive plays through the air.
In that same season, the Chiefs led the league with 72, and the Giants brought up the rear with 28.
Based on the statistics for 2023, better quarterback play could help this number increase. With quarterbacks willing to drive the ball deeper downfield and an offensive line capable of staying on their blocks longer, there should be a drastic increase in passes of 20+ yards.
