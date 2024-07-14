Bobby Okereke Excited for New Giants Defense
New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke is ready for his second season in blue.
Okereke, who played every snap on defense last season, had a career year last season, totaling 149 tackles, 11 tackles for a loss, 2.5 sacks, ten pass deflections, and four forced fumbles, playing the position in a way the Giants haven’t seen since the days of Antonio Pierce.
Okereke’s excitement comes with the new defensive system run by new defensive coordinator Shane Bowen. Although Okereke’s production was solid under the previous system run by former defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, the former Stanford star is champing at the bit to get things rolling in the new system.
"It's almost about as 180 of a flip as it can be," Okereke told Kay Adams on the Up & Adams Show.
"Going from Wink, I loved that system, attacking, blitzing all the time to Shane. Very methodical; one of the most cerebral defensive coordinators I've ever been around. Just the way he sees the game, the way he's gonna call it, the way he coaches it, the attention to detail. I think we're gonna dominate this year, and it's gonna be led by him."
Heading into this offseason, the Giants needed pass-rush help. It was revealed on Hard Knocks that general manager Joe Schoen and the staff were considering a few options, including Christian Wilkins.
They eventually decided to trade for Carolina Panthers edge rusher Brian Burns, whom they extended to a five-year, $141 million deal.
Not only does the Burns acquisition potentially help the Giants' pass rush, it also benefits Okereke in the middle.
Getting to the quarterback consistently was an issue last season, and considering Bowen doesn't rely as heavily on the blitz as Martindale did, the goal is not only to get home with the front seven. Burns’s presence should allow Okereke more freedom to survey the field and make a play in the passing lanes.
Adding Burns to a defense that has Dexter Lawrence and Kayvon Thibodeaux has Okereke excited.
“This guy's a game changer, and I can't wait until he puts on a jersey for game one and gets to play because he's a prolific player," Okereke told Adams.