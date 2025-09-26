Brian Burns Thirving Despite Gaining Extra Attention from Opponents
There are times when opposing teams in the NFL do everything possible to completely shut down the impact of an individual player whose name is synonymous with excellence in their respective role among the eleven players on the gridiron.
And then there are those same players who don’t even flinch at that type of attention, especially the game’s elite edge rushers, who have to deal with the opponent’s offensive line and their protection packages designed to take them out of the picture in creative ways.
New York Giants outside linebacker Brian Burns has fit right into that mold in the first three weeks of the 2025 season, as he has been one of the league’s most productive pressure cookers and is gaining more emphasis in the other team’s game plans on Sunday.
In that span, Burns, who is in his second season with the Giants, leads the defense with four sacks, eight hurries, and a 16.0% pressure win rate to go along with his 15 total tackles and three pass deflections on the line of scrimmage.
While many thought that rookie Abdul Carter would serve as the Giants’ chess piece in their scary pass rushing collection, it’s instead Burns who has made his presence felt all across the field, both as a solid tackler with one miscue to his name and a chase down guy for opposing quarterbacks who dare to step outside the pocket to find big plays.
With all that early damage, the Giants’ foes have started to key in on the veteran linebacker and use designed blocks, such as double teams and chip blocks, to try to limit his impact. But has it worked out entirely in their favor despite New York’s 0-3 start?
Pro Football Focus has released some interesting data in the aftermath of Week 3 that suggests the contrary. Burns, who has already played in 125 pass-rushing snaps this season, sits among the league’s top defensive linemen in dealing with and overcoming extra attention to lead the pass-rushing effort.
According to the analytics outlet’s data, Burns currently holds the sixth-highest chip percentage (25.0%) in the NFL among pass rushers with at least 70 snaps. It hasn’t been easy to slow him down in that manner, though, and has led to him facing double teams at a rate of 40.74% and a triple team share of 1.85%, which is much lower than the average edge rusher on the list.
Burns was the most active in the backfield in the Giants’ latest primetime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the franchise’s home opener at MetLife Stadium. He posted his season’s best 90.5 pass rush grade in 61 defensive snaps and logged another season-high six pressures to lead the team, including two quarterback hits and four hurries.
Everyone knows how hard it is to bring down Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes with his ability to move around and make plays happen from the tiniest of windows. Still, Burns was often as close to getting to the passing artist as anyone in the Giants’ arsenal of edge rushers.
In addition to his other stats, Burns led the Giants in pressure rate at 10% of his snaps and a 26.7% win rate, which was critical in helping hold the Chiefs’ offense down in the first half when scoring was limited to an exchange of field goals and one rushing touchdown by Giants’ running back Cam Skattebo.
Still, it was only a matter of time before the inevitable arose, and Mahomes would find chances to work his magic. The Giants’ pressure presence began to fade away in the second half as they got torched for a few deep throws that set up the decisive scoring opportunities of the game for Kansas City.
It was clear in the latter half of the contest that the Chiefs' offensive line had started to take Burns more seriously, as they chose their protection schemes to mitigate his impact. There was little response from the rest of the Giants' core, featuring Kayvon Thibodeaux, Chauncey Gholston, and Abdul Carter, who was seeing a blend of reps from the second level due to injuries wearing out depth inside.
If that trend continues for Burns as the season progresses, it could be a bad sign for the Giants' fearsome four, whom many expected to be among the best sack units in the league this fall. They rank eighth in team pass rush grade ahead of Week 4, but they need to step up more in the pocket to improve the team’s 27th-ranked pass rush win rate, which is nearly half of their final average in 2024.
The good news is that if Burns does get more of these double-team blocks in the coming weeks, there should be chances for the other three teammates to earn their share of the feast, and that’s what the Giants need to happen if they’re going to help their offense earn more chances to keep the team in their remaining games.
It’s nearly impossible to slow down all the members of a multifaceted pass rush, and that is why the Giants made it their biggest social point of the offseason, outside of the quarterbacks' room, to try to compete this season. The data on Burns shows that he can’t do it all himself, despite his valiant efforts, and so the onus is on his counterparts to pick up the slack on the edge.
