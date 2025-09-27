Giants Country

Brian Daboll Clarifies Air Quote Usage to Describe Giants' Medical People

Daboll said he wasn't taking any verbal shots at the Giants' medical staff after using air quotes to describe them.

Patricia Traina

Giants head coach Brian Daboll said he was not taking a verbal shots at the team's medical staff Thursday.
Giants head coach Brian Daboll said he was not taking a verbal shots at the team's medical staff Thursday. / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
On Thursdays, New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll typically doesn’t hold a formal news briefing, though he does take a few minutes to speak on the record with reporters on his way to the practice field.

One such comment he made that caught the attention of many was in response to a question regarding his decision to have the team practice on a rain-soaked field on Thursday, in which he used air quotes when mentioning the team’s medical personnel.

“It’s good for the guys’ legs,” Daboll said. “Instead of going in on turf, we’d rather be out here. I wish it wasn’t slippery, but we’d rather go in here than go in there. And so would the ‘medical people.’”

The action was perceived by some as a shot at the team’s medical staff, headed by long-time Senior Vice President of Medical Services Ronnie Barnes, one of the most respected athletic trainers in the business, and someone who has been with the organization for nearly 50 seasons.

The whole event further raised eyebrows because, typically, after a steady rain such as the one that hit the tri-state area Wednesday night into Thursday morning, Daboll moves the team into the field house to avoid any extra risks of someone slipping on the wet grass.

New York Giants SVP of Medical Services Ronnie Barnes
New York Giants SVP of Medical Services Ronnie Barnes has been a Giants mainstay since 1976 and is regarded as one of the most respected athletic trainers in the business. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

On Friday, Daboll explained he wasn’t taking any verbal shots and that he used the term to describe all the people that he discussed the decision with before the actual practice, some of whom don’t fall under the medical jurisdiction.

“We have a group. It's not all medical people, should I say,” he explained. “There's a groundskeeper on it, there's a head equipment manager on it, and any time there's a certain type of weather, I'll say, ‘Hey, I'd like to do this.’ 

“There are about seven people who talk about, here's my thoughts on it, whether it's legs on the turf, whether it's slick. We've got new fields. (Director of coaching operations, Laura Young) LY is in it. 

“So there's a fair amount of communication between (head groundskeeper) Rob Davis, the guy that does the fields, (director of equipment operations Tim Slaman) Slay, (senior vice president, medical services/head athletic trainer) Ronnie (Barnes), (executive director of player performance) Aaron Wellman, LY. I talk to those guys pretty much daily when there's, I'd say, concerns with the fields, if there's concerns with the fields.”

Daboll, as the head coach, has the final say over where the team practices, and added that there was no displeasure from the small group he consulted about the plans for Thursday’s practice. 

Patricia Traina
PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.

