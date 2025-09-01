Brian Daboll Mum on NY Giants Injuries, Roster Battle Results Ahead of Week 1 Opener
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll continued to be tight-lipped when it came to the questions on many Big Blue fans' minds, including injury updates and the “winners” of three key training camp battles.
From an injury perspective, the biggest question mark surrounds left tackle Andrew Thomas, who is still working his way back from a Lisfranc injury suffered last season.
Thomas, who spent the bulk of the summer on the PUP list, has been trying to work his way back into playing shape, but sounded unsure as to whether he’d be ready for Sunday’s regular-season opener at Washington when he spoke with reporters last week.
“Obviously, I want to be back, but if I don't feel comfortable being able to perform at the level I think I can, I don't think it makes sense for me to be out there,” Thomas said.
The challenge for Thomas has been distinguishing between “good soreness” associated with getting back into football shape and “bad soreness” associated with his still-healing foot.
If Thomas can’t play — and it seems like it would take a miracle at this point for him to be ready for Week 1 —the Giants will start James Hudson III at left tackle, as they have done all preseason.
“He's a guy I'm glad we signed,” Daboll said of Hudson. “He's done everything we've asked him to do, just like all the other guys have.
“Offensive line is five collective guys seeing it through the same set of eyes, or two tight ends, one tight end, whatever it may be. So those guys are doing everything they can do each day to be as productive as they can.”
Two other injuries of note that are worth monitoring for the Giants include cornerback Deonte Banks and tight end Theo Johnson, both of whom missed time with undisclosed injuries.
However, for those looking for a shred of hope in the injury situation, Daboll did say that everyone would take part in the team’s Monday walkthrough.
Daboll stays mum on position battle outcomes
Daboll refused to offer any hints as to how some of the training camp battles that took center stage – QB2, RG1, and CB2 – were settled.
"Yeah, any roster decisions based on who's going to be in the backup or who this player is going to be, we'll have that out there on Sunday," he said.
However, by following what the Giants have done this summer, those questions might have already been answered.
Starting with quarterback, the backup to Russell Wilson will, in all likelihood, be Jameis Winston despite the rookie Jaxson Dart’s impressive summer.
However, it would not be a surprise if Daboll leaves himself some flexibility, where, depending on the circumstances, he has a choice between Winston or Dart, assuming Dart is not designated as the emergency quarterback.
For instance, if the Giants get into any early-season blowouts, Dart would likely get an opportunity to take some snaps, allowing him to continue progressing in his development. But if Wilson were to become unavailable in a tight game early in the season, Winston would probably have his number called.
At right guard, what started as a competition came to a quick resolution as Evan Neal, who worked on converting to guard after playing his first three seasons at tackle, likely didn’t progress enough to beat out incumbent Greg Van Roten.
Neal missed the preseason opener, which didn’t help his chances, nor did his performance in the games he did play.
Per Pro Football Focus, Neal posted a disappointing 47.1 run blocking grade, which was 15th out of 15 offensive linemen.
His pass-blocking grade was just as bad: 49.0, which ranked 12th out of 15 offensive linemen. And overall, Neal’s grade was 14th out of 15th offensive linemen for the Giants this summer.
The second starting cornerback seems to be the cloudiest of the three, but the best guess is that there will be a rotation between Deonte Banks and Cor’Dale Flott.
Injuries muddied that competition somewhat, as both Flott and Banks missed time in the summer due to undisclosed injuries.
However, Banks is not destined to sit on the bench this year, as the Giants will have to decide whether to exercise his option for the following year.
That said, Flott, who all summer long was listed as “OR” with Banks on the team’s unofficial depth chart (the only position where that “or” designation was used), did more with his snaps than Banks did with his.
Flott, who gave the Giants 25 preseason snaps, finished with the best overall grade among the Giants’ cornerbacks (92.3), and it wasn’t even close (Paulson Adebo was the next closest Giant with a 70.2 grade).
Flott also posted one pass breakup to Banks’s zero (in 20 snaps), and did not allow a pass completion in two pass targets, whereas Banks gave up one. However, lest anyone think Banks had a bad start, he showed some solid coverage that he didn’t always necessarily display last season.
The Giants will be off on Tuesday and then return to the practice field on Wednesday to prepare for their Week 1 matchup against the Washington Commanders.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.