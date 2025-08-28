NY Giants LT Andrew Thomas Still Hopeful of Being Ready for Week 1
There’s no question that the New York Giants are a much better team if they have a healthy Andrew Thomas in the lineup at left tackle.
While Thomas is apparently over the hump as far as his surgically repaired foot is concerned, there remains a chance that he is not ready for Week 1 of the regular season when the Giants head to Washington, as he was among a small handful of Giants not spotted at practice during the part open to the media.
While this doesn’t necessarily mean that he missed the entire practice–he could have joined the team after the media viewing period ended–that, combined with Thomas’s consistent reluctance to declare himself a sure thing for Week 1 and head coach Brin Daboll’s continued classification of Thomas being “day by day,” are enough to raise some concern about Week 1.
“He took some reps,” Daboll said when asked what Thomas was able to do in Wednesday’s padded practice. “Again, he’s day by day, he’s getting better every day. Sometimes we pull back off him the next day, but he’s doing everything he can do to be as ready as he can be.”
Daboll refused to offer much more regarding Thomas’s status, including whether he was trending in the right direction or if there was optimism of having their best offensive lineman available.
Thomas, for his part, is trying not to put pressure on himself by setting a deadline.
“Obviously, I want to be back, but if I don't feel comfortable being able to perform at the level I think I can, I don't think it makes sense for me to be out there,” he said on Thursday after the team’s practice.
Part of his challenge, he said, was determining whether the soreness he’s been feeling is of the good or bad variety.
“Yeah, that's part of the challenge, because for you to progress, you need stress, but you also don't want to push too much, and then you're down for three or four days because it's too sore. So, I've been working with the strength staff and the coaches and trainers just trying to figure out what's the best plan of action,” he said.
If Thomas, who revealed to The Athletic that he had a second procedure in April to remove the screw that was initally placed in his foot back in November, isn’t ready to go, which again seems to be a realistic possibility, James Hudson III, who filled in at left tackle all spring and summer while Thomas was sidelined, would get the start.
Obviously, the Giants are a better team with Thomas on the field than without him. Last season, New York took significant dips in their rushing yardage per game without Thomas, averaging 67.5 yards per game versus the 105.8 yards per game with him. They also averaged 5.2 net yards per play without him, versus 5.8 net yards with him, and saw their sacks per pass attempt increase from 6.4% with him to 9.2% without him.
The biggest challenge with Thomas is getting into football shape after missing most of training camp and all of the preseason. The Giants, who held a padless practice on Thursday, are running out of time to make sure their top offensive lineman is ready.
“Obviously, you want every one of your top players to be out there, and he’s doing everything he can do at this point to keep improving,” Daboll said, adding that he was confident in the guys behind Thomas.
“I’d say the guys that have been practicing, (offensive lineman James Hudson) Hud and (offensive lineman Marcus) Mbow have been doing a very good job of playing their respective roles, and that’s what you expect out of a team,” Daboll said. “But, of course, you would love to have all your top guys out there.”
Giants Add Two to Practice Squad
The Giants signed linebacker Swayze Bozeman and safety Patrick McMorris to their practice squad.
Bozeman, 6-foot-1 and 230 pounds, entered the league in 2024 as an undrafted free agent with the Chiefs. He spent this past summer with the Bears.
McMorris, 6-foot and 206 pounds, was a 2024 sixth-round draft pick by the Dolphins. He appeared in six games last season for Miami, recording one tackle, with his primary role being on special teams.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.