Brian Daboll Opens Door for Possible NY Giants' Quarterback Change
Are those New York Giants fans who, during Sunday’s 22-9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, chanted, “We want Dart!” about to get their wish?
Giants head coach Brian Daboll, during his Monday video call with reporters, declined to commit to Russell Wilson, the team’s starter for the last three games, for when the Giants take the field Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium.
Daboll said that the Giants’ brass was in the process of “evaluating everything,” a marked change of tone when back after the team lost to the Commanders in Week 1, he came right out and named Wilson as the starter for Week 2, right around roughly the same time he held his most recent session with reporters.
“I'm going through the pass game right now, and there are several things from protection to routes, to throws to reads,” Daboll said when asked about the quarterback.
“We have to do a better job collectively to improve the pass game. We had one good game throwing the football, and then yesterday we took a step back and need to improve in that area.”
Although Dart is the favorite if Daboll does decide to pull the plug on Wilson’s short tenure as the team’s starter, the head coach didn’t rule out turning to Jameis Winston, who has served as the emergency quarterback for the first three games of this season.
“Like I said, we're, we're going through the tape here; we do this every week,” Daboll said when asked about Winston being an option.”
The biggest thing holding the Giants back from starting Dart has been the rookie’s readiness. Ideally, the team had hoped to give Dart a redshirt year where he could learn from Winston and Wilson and not have to be rushed into full-time action.
But with the Giants’ season starting to circle the drain and the heat under Daboll’s seat having reached immense pressure, a move to Dart could be what the doctor ordered to save jobs.
But is Dart truly ready?
“Well, we put him in the game for the last two weeks, so we wouldn't put anybody in the game we don't feel confident with,” Daboll said in response to the question.
And what about ownership? Would a move of this magnitude require ownership’s blessing, given the investment made at the position?
“Look, whether it's the quarterback, the defensive tackle, the receivers, I'm not saying there is, I'm not saying there isn't,” Daboll said.
“We're going through a process of what we normally do, talk about personnel. And I'm not saying one way or the other what it's gonna be. So we'll cross that bridge later today.”
