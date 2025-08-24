Cam Skattebo Glad to Finally Be Back on Field for NY Giants
Running back Cam Skattebo's rookie season with the New York Giants has been hampered by his hamstring. His own two feet were hardly any match for that at this point in the summer.
Skattebo fell on his face when granted the grandest metropolitan football stage, unable to dodge defenders for a breakout gain that came to define his career in Tempe as an Arizona State Sun Devil at the start of the Giants' preseason finale against the New England Patriots on Thursday.
Though there truly wasn't much Skattebo could've done to avoid the Joshua Farmer tackle, he admitted he still got ribbed by his new teammates in the aftermath.
"You fall in your own faith, everybody gives you a little crap for it," Skattebo said with a semblance of a smirk on Friday. "But the guys understand what we have as a team, and we continue to push every day.
“They know that nine times out of 10, I make that play–really 10 times out of 10. But, you know, first carry in the league and just getting my feet underneath me, and that one, I got caught up. [But] it was a great, great experience and I can't wait for more."
Skattebo picked up 12 yards on three carries in the first unofficial action of his NFL career. The Giants opened day three action of last spring's draft with the selection of Skattebo, who amassed a large cult following amidst Arizona State's surprise run to the College Football Playoff.
The rookie rusher finally got to partake in the preseason party after dealing with hamstring issues that never surfaced in either Tempe or Sacramento State, where Skattebo played his first two collegiate seasons. That might've interrupted his chance to make a good first impression, but he feels it was the right move in the long run.
"The main thing is you have to keep a positive mindset and make sure that you're not letting it dwell on your daily life," Skattebo said of the medical absence.
"I continue to just come in here every day and try to get better and make sure that thing is as healthy as possible. It got better every day, and I felt that going into the game, I was confident.
“My trainers and everybody made sure that I was confident in it, and they did a great job of helping me get back on track. So every day I'm going to keep working at it and, you know, I'm going to continue to play football."
Fortunately for Skattebo, the Giants' offense impressed well enough to temporarily silence some commentators while he was out.
Entering the final day of exhibition action, no team in the league has earned more points this preseason than the Giants, who added six touchdowns in the 42-10 win over New England.
The progress was headlined by the efforts of quarterback and Skattebo's fellow draft classmate Jaxson Dart, who is envisioned to form part of the future blue backfield battery as the team presses forward.
Skattebo and Dart's lockers reside next to each other at the Giant facilities, and the two have formed an instant rapport as each other's best friends and most scathing critics.
"I continue to push him just like he continues to push me," Skattebo said. He'll make a play in practice and I'll tell him good job, but then I'll tell him bad job for the one he messed up on. We keep it real with each other."
"I call him at maybe 7:30, 8:00 at night sometimes, and I'm expecting a pick up on the phone, he'll be like, 'Hey, what up Scatt? What are you doing?’
"[But] I get a hang up and I get a text back saying, ‘Hey, I'm in the office right now, I'm studying.’ You start to see him really care, and you understand how much he cares about the game."
