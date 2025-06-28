Can DT Jordan Riley Hang onto a NY Giants Roster Spot?
In just one offseason, the New York Giants defensive line has gone from basic and unimaginative to dynamic and versatile.
The change in dynamics was needed after the 2024 season. Going into his third season with the organization, the time for former Oregon defensive tackle Jordon Riley to turn flashes of production into consistent performance is now off. He wants to continue with this team.
Coming out of Oregon, he was a space eater who would occupy multiple blocks while holding the point of attack. Although he did not make many tackles, he was projected to be someone valuable in run defense. In his rookie year, he performed well.
He appeared in eight games and totaled eight total tackles. He averaged 23% of the defensive snaps and also appeared on special teams. He was inactive for nine of the first 11 weeks, but his participation increased after the team traded away Leonard Williams.
After his first season, many believed that Riley could be more dynamic and evolve into a playmaker. To his credit, he must have felt similarly because when he arrived for training camp in 2024, he was a trimmer, more athletic-looking version, and he flashed more ability during the summertime.
Heading into 2024, he was many analysts' choice for players who could have a breakout season.
2024 in Review
The 2024 season was separated into three sections for Riley. The first section was him assuming his regular backup role in the rotation. In the first seven games of the season, he averaged a minimal amount of snaps on defense, which equated to spelling others for a play or two at a time.
His snaps ranged from zero to 16 in a game. He also received a few special teams snaps every game.
The second section was a four-game stretch where Riley was inactive.
The final section is after Dexter Lawrence II went out for the remainder of the season. Over the final six games of the season, Riley made five starters and averaged 31 or more defensive snaps in every game.
Over that stretch, he finished with eight tackles, including four solo stops, three tackles for loss, and he recorded a QB hit.
NY Giants Contract/Cap Info
Riley signed a four-year, $3.92 million contract with the New York Giants as their seventh-round draft pick in 2023. His contract included an $83,032 signing bonus.
This season, Riley’s cap hit is at $1.050 million, which includes a $1.030 million base salary and the $20,758 prorated signing bonus. Should he not make the roster, the Giants will save $1.030 million and incur dead money charges of $20,758 this year and next, as it would be a post-June 1 transaction.
2025 Preview
Overall production was lacking from the interior defensive line even before Lawrence went down, but his injury put that lack of production on full display. It prompted the team to add four new defensive linemen in the offseason.
That sent a warning shot to Riley and every other interior defensive lineman that their position on this roster may be in jeopardy. Riley will need to perform significantly well in training camp if he wants any chance of making this roster.
The truth is even if he performs well, it may not be well enough to secure a spot. The three free-agent defensive linemen and one draft pick added will get every chance to make this roster, even if they don't look the greatest in camp.
Riley could be left on the outside looking in when it's all said and done because he lacks the position flexibility that some of the others possess.