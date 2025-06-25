Can Evan Neal Salvage His NY Giants Career?
The NY Giants are entering a pivotal season with plenty to prove across the roster. While the attention may be on the quarterback room, perhaps more focus should be put on the big fellas protecting them.
One player from that group that has a lot riding on 2025 is Evan Neal. The former first-round pick is under pressure to deliver after his first few seasons have not gone as planned for an offensive tackle taken in the top ten, as injuries and struggles have led to inconsistencies in his production.
Neal, once viewed as a franchise cornerstone on the offensive line, enters training camp with something to prove as the team declined his fifth-year team option. He has begun his transition to guard, where the coaches hope they can salvage his Giants career.
Evan Neal, OL
- Height: 6-7
- Weight: 350 lbs.
- Exp: 4 Years
- School: Alabama
- How Acquired: D1-2022
2024 in Review
The 2024 season was supposed to be a bounceback year for Neal, but instead, it raised more questions. He missed the bulk of the preseason and part of the season as he worked his way back from the setback involving the ankle surgery he had in the spring.
Neal had his moments when he did make it to the field, his run blocking decent enough. But in pass protection, his footwork, balance, and ability to handle speed rushers continued to give the coaching staff headaches.
Injuries haven’t helped his development, but at some point, potential has to turn into production, especially when you’re a top-10 pick.
He has the physical tools and frame to produce, as Neal is a rare breed in terms of build with rare power and length at his position. When he locks in, he can dominate most defenders that come his way. The problem is the inconsistency. It’s now or never for him to put it together.
Contract/Cap Info
Neal is entering the fourth year of his rookie deal that's worth $24.6 million. He currently accounts for $7.8 million against the Giants’ 2025 salary cap, or about 2.7% of the team’s total.
The Giants declined his fifth-year option meaning he could be a free agent after the 2025 season.
2025 Preview
Training camp will be crucial for Neal. He has been showing good signs early on, as his move to right guard might be the key for him to have a big 2025 and earn this new contract with the Giants.
He’s not walking in with the job locked down, as he is going to battle Greg Van Roten for the starting spot. The reshuffle of the line is to create competition. The message should be clear to Neal to earn it.
The focus this summer will be on technique, pad level, and consistency. Neal must prove that he can stay healthy, improve his leverage, and reduce costly errors. If he can do that, he has the potential to anchor the right side of the line and give the Giants some much-needed stability.
However, if he exhibits these same issues during the season, it could be the end of his time as a starter in New York and possibly the league, potentially relegating him to a career backup role.
The Giants can’t afford another year of poor offensive line play, not with a veteran quarterback like Russell Wilson and a coveted young rookie waiting in the wings.
Neal doesn’t have to be an All-Pro. He just has to be reliable. Show growth. Stay healthy. Give this offense a chance to function. That starts in camp, where every rep, every drill, and every preseason snap will help shape the narrative of how he will be looked at at the season's end.