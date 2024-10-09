Can Giants Offense Continue Rolling Against the Banged-up Bengals Defense?
Cincinnati Bengals On SI publisher James Rapien provides deeper insight into the state of the New York Giants' Week 6 opponent.
Let's start with the obvious. What has happened to the Bengals to cause them to be off to such a poor start?
They've struggled to finish games. They've lost four games by a total of 15 points. Their last three losses were by nine points combined.
They've struggled on defense, but even with those struggles, they were one play away from beating the Chiefs in Kansas City.
They needed one stop to beat Washington in Week 3 and controlled the game against Baltimore, but couldn't make one final play to seal the deal. That's why they're 1-4, and their season is teetering just five weeks into the season.
The Bengals just lost cornerback Dax Hill for the season. How big of a blow is that to their defense, and how do you think they'll compensate for his absence?
It's a huge blow. He was their top cornerback this season. Hill exceeded expectations as a cover cornerback in the season's first four games. He got hurt early in Sunday's loss to the Ravens.
With Hill out, look for the Bengals to rely on Cam Taylor-Britt, DJ Turner II, and veteran Mike Hilton on Sunday against the Giants.
That's assuming Hilton is healthy enough to play this week. He missed the Baltimore game with a knee injury.
If Hilton is out, Jalen Davis will likely start at nickel and rookie Josh Newton will be the backup outside corner behind Turner and Taylor-Britt.
This is not to put Daniel Jones in the same tier as Lamar Jackson, but Jones, like Jackson, is a mobile quarterback. What lessons do you think the Bengals' defense can take from how they played Jackson and his ability to run to use against Jones and the Giants?
Jackson was able to keep so many plays alive with his legs. He ran for 55 yards, but his ability to extend plays, keep his eyes downfield and find an open receiver or tight end was what hurt the Bengals the most.
This week, the Bengals have to get pressure on Jones and make him uncomfortable. If they get to him, they have to bring him to the ground, they can't let him get away, extend the play and find someone open downfield."
Where are the Bengals most vulnerable?
The entire defense has struggled this season. They're having issues at all three levels. The safeties have struggled. The linebackers have been up-and-down. The cornerbacks have given up big plays, and the pass rush hasn't done nearly enough to make opposing quarterbacks uncomfortable.
The Giants' offense should be able to get Malik Nabers (if he plays) into some advantageous matchups, and Wan'Dale Robinson should also succeed out of the slot.
The overtime loss to the Ravens had to be draining for the Bengals. How well do you think they'll bounce back from that?
They have no choice. Sunday is the first of many must-win games if they're going to turn their season around. They put themselves in a 1-4 hole.
Responding the right way and playing at a high level is the only thing they can do—otherwise, the season is over. They've responded in challenging times in the past, but this is new territory.
I expect Joe Burrow to ensure the team's focus, and I think they'll emerge with the right mentality on Sunday night."