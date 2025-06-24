Can LB Darius Muasau Gain a Bigger Role in the NY Giants Defense?
The New York Giants have not struggled to find linebackers who can grow into legitimate, high-level starters, even before the current regime.
The team’s 2022 fifth-round pick, Micah McFadden, has found success as a starter, and now Big Blue's 2024 sixth-round pick, Darius Muasau, a prolific tackling machine who started his career at Hawaii and then UCLA, is trying to follow in McFadden's footsteps.
He has relied on his high football IQ and quick processing to make sure that he can track and bring down ball carriers.
His first three years of action at Hawaii were highlighted by back-to-back seasons of over 100 tackles.
He gained a reputation for being a player who would chase ball carriers sideline to sideline. He was a two-time First Team All-Mountain West selection during his time with the Rainbow Warriors.
After three seasons with Hawaii, he transferred to UCLA to finish his collegiate career. During his final two seasons, he accounted for 166 tackles, 82 of which were solo stops, and he finished with three interceptions and nine passes defensed.
He was a two-time, second-team, All-Pac-12 performer and on every watch list. His ability to hunt during his collegiate career was highlighted by the abundance of tackles and 16.5 career sacks.
Darius Muasau, ILB
Height: 6-1
Weight: 230 lbs.
Exp: 2
School: UCLA
How Acquired: D6-'24
2024 in Review
Despite being a sixth-round pick and walking into a team with two incumbent starters at the position, Muasau was able to make an impact as an inside linebacker in 2024.
He was thrust into the starting lineup in the first game of the season. Micah McFadden was out, paving the way for Muasau. His first NFL game yielded six tackles, five of them were solo stops.
He also had one interception while participating in almost 82 percent of the defensive snaps. He returned to the starting lineup for the final five games of the season.
He recorded 41 total tackles, which included 18 solo tackles and two tackles for loss. Individually, it was a successful season despite the overall defensive struggles.
NY Giants Contract/Cap Info
Muasau signed a four-year, $4.22 million contract that included a $200,912 signing bonus. He has an average yearly salary of $1.05 million.
In 2025, Muasau will earn a base salary of $960,000 while carrying a cap hit of $1.01 million. His dead cap number is only $150,000.
2025 Preview
Bobby Okereke had a subpar season in 2024 compared to his breakout 2023 season. McFadden had his best season, but it is still far from elite. The question is, can Muasau cut into the reps of both linebackers, even when they are healthy, not just when they are out with an injury?
Even if he does not immediately cut into the reps of the starters, he will be an even bigger factor on special teams this season after lining up on 63% of the snaps.
His special teams prowess just highlights how tenacious he is on the field. His ability to hunt football is valuable everywhere. It will be interesting to watch how he is utilized most in training camp.