Can New York Giants Keep Things Competitive Against Colts in Regular-season Home Finale?
The New York Giants look to avoid their first winless home season since 1974 this weekend when they host the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts, meanwhile, are trying to keep their playoff hopes alive as they look to trounce a beaten-up Giants team.
NYGOSI: Since being reinstated as the starter, what has QB Anthony Richardson shown regarding how his game has developed?
JA: He is playing much more under control since returning to the lineup. The passing stats aren't drastically different. However, the eye test is more appealing. He was incredibly chaotic before the benching, but now you see him taking his time, keeping his eyes on his targets, and stepping into throws.
He's also established himself as a clutch player. He led two game-winning fourth-quarter drives on the road in his first three games since returning. He also made a perfect sideline pass on 3rd-and-8 for a first down last week, allowing the Colts to ice the game.
NYGOSI: Which injuries have you most concerned about this week, and which players' absences could potentially change how the Colts attack the Giants?
JA: Unfortunately, Richardson has been a DNP throughout the week due to back and foot injuries. There is optimism that he plays, regardless. If he can't go and Joe Flacco is in his place, I still expect the Colts to try to start and end this game on the ground, following their franchise record of 335 rushing yards last week.
NYGOSI: Give me one player on each side of the ball that you think has been flying under the radar for the Colts, but who do the Giants need to keep an eye on?
JA: Offensively, the Colts could be getting wide receiver Alec Pierce back from a concussion this week. He's their main deep threat and has set career highs this year in receiving yards (645) and touchdowns (5).
Defensively, watch out for rookie linebacker Jaylon Carlies. He's the Colts' best linebacker in coverage, and in his first game back from IR last week, he led the team with 10 tackles. He's a guy who converted from safety in college and needs more snaps. This could be a big growth game for him.
NYGOSI: Where are the Colts most vulnerable regarding their matchup with the Giants?
JA: A guy like Tyrone Tracy, who can run and catch, scares me. The Colts always seem to struggle against running backs like that, particularly when their defense goes long stretches where they stop being able to tackle.
Tracy went to high school on the southwest side of Indianapolis, went to Purdue, and was at the Colts' local pro day. In hindsight, he would've helped this team a lot had they drafted him, and I'm sure he knows that. He could be playing with a chip on his shoulder on Sunday.
NYGOSI: On the flip side, where do the Colts match up the best against the Giants?
JA: The trenches. When the Colts are playing their best, it's because the offensive and defensive lines are playing to their potential.
We saw what the O-line could do in the run game last week, and their defensive line is still loaded with guys like DeForest Buckner, Laiatu Latu, Kwity Paye, and Grover Stewart.