Cor'Dale Flott Taking Advantage of Giants Opportunities
Cor’Dale Flott has waited almost four seasons for his opportunity to prove he’s a capable starting NFL cornerback. And now it’s finally here.
Flott, the New York Giants' third-round pick in 2022 out of LSU, battled against 2023 first-round draft pick Deonte Banks for most of the spring and throughout the summer.
Despite playing more consistently, the coaching staff stuck with a rotation of sorts: Flott would play on first and second downs, and Banks would come in on third downs, where he was asked to play man coverage.
Alas for the Giants, their best-laid plan to give both players a chance went against the coaching staff’s stated commitment to doing what’s best for the team.
Banks, per PFF, is ranked 76th out of 99 cornerbacks with at least 80 coverage snaps, the former Maryland Terp failing to rank in the top 20 of the sample group in pass breakups, forced incompletions, and coverage rating.
Flott, meanwhile, in 179 coverage snaps, is tied for fourth in pass breakups (4), tied for ninth with four forced incompletions, and has a coverage rating of 68.4, which is 18th among the 99-man sample.
Flott, who handled the Giants’ CB2 duties in their upset win against the Eagles, posted a career-best 16.7 in the team’s upset win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
His night also included a huge 68-yard interception runback that set up the final score in the fourth quarter of a 34-17 victory on Thursday night at MetLife Stadium.
"It is the opportunity I was wanting for and I made the most of it," the fourth-year man, Flott, said after the game.
"Coming to the game, I was confident, and I appreciated them for giving me the opportunity, and in my head, I was just like, I got to make the most of it to stay out here. [I wanted to] prove to my defense, prove to my whole team and the coaching staff that I could do it."
Flott certainly did and then some: the defender more or less claimed the cornerback spot for himself with a sterling streamed showing in primetime. His interception of a Jalen Hurts pass snapped a 300+ streak of attempts in which the Eagles passer did not throw a pick.
To date, Flott's interception, a de facto steal of a reception from Jahan Dotson, is the culmination of what has been a career year for the LSU alum. Through six games, quarterbacks are posting just a 63.3 rating when targeting his men, as well as only 6.9 yards per attempt.
Facing a mighty Eagles team, head coach Brian Daboll advised defensive coordinator Shane Bowen to up the aggressiveness.
The Giants boss hinted that Flott's interception, earned on a significant blitz, was the perfect way to up the ante and serve as the official turning point of what's likely the most monumental blue victory in quite some time.
"I told Shane to be aggressive. Don’t hold anything in your holster. Go after them," Daboll said.
"I thought he did a good job of mixing things up, disguising some stuff. Again, that's a good football team. That's a damn good football team. They’re going to make plays."
Thanks to Flott and Co., those plays were limited: Philadelphia was kept off the board entirely in the second half by the standout effort of the New York defense, and the night ended with consecutive turnovers.
Although both Bown and Daboll left the door open for the rotation to continue based on the opponent, it would be pretty hard to justify taking snaps away from Flott given how well he’s played with his opportunities this season.
